Thursday, July 23, 2020
Batelco Graduate Trainees and Management Bahraini

Batelco Hires 19 Bahraini Graduates upon Completion of ‘Preparing Future Leaders’ Programme

Batelco has announced the recruitment of 19 Bahraini graduates who were enrolled in the Company’s ‘Preparing Future Leaders’ training programme.

The objective of the programme is to prepare graduates by immersing them in the Telecommunications sector, where they are provided with a practical training experience, allowing them to develop basic business skills such as communication, planning and teamwork. The programme also encompasses the technical skills required by the various departments at Batelco, as well as leadership skills – all of which contribute towards creating future leaders.

During the 12 months programme, the graduates took part in theoretical and academic training, offered in cooperation with prestigious and well-established educational institutions such as INSEAD and Columbia Business School, in addition to practical training across different departments within Batelco. Furthermore, the Graduates were also involved in leadership development programmes. What distinguishes this training programme from others is that the graduates are required to perform real work tasks under the supervision of experienced professionals from Batelco, until the graduate is fully capable of independently fulfilling all the responsibilities related to the job role.

Batelco is one of the oldest national companies, as well as the leading telecommunications company in the Kingdom of Bahrain, and since its establishment, the Company has been continuously committed to supporting the training and development of local students to prepare them as specialists in communications technology. This is based on its sense of patriotism and national responsibility towards young Bahrainis who have recently graduated and are about to embark on their career journey.

Commenting on the programme, was Faisal Al Jalahma, Chief Human Resources Officer at Batelco who said, “One of the pillars of Batelco’s human resources strategy is to develop the skills of young Bahrainis, whether from within the Company, or by attracting external talents, and preparing them to take on leadership positions in the future.”

“Batelco has always been keen on providing the telecommunications sector with national expertise specialized in the field by launching a number of training and employment programmes over the years, which we are constantly developing in line with the requirements of the sector,” he added.

Anwaar Alsubaie, one of the graduate trainees said, “After graduating from college and acquiring academic knowledge in my field, I needed to develop my practical skills and this was achieved by joining the Batelco Future Leaders Programme. The programme gave me the relevant experience, as I gained essential skills and expertise that contributed greatly to enhancing my confidence and helped me in performing my job effectively.”

