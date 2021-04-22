Batelco Hosts Virtual Ramadan Media Ghabga

Batelco hosted its Ramadan Ghabga for local media on Wednesday, April 21st, for the second year in a row. The meeting was held virtually in order to ensure that the Company complied with the preventive measures relating to gatherings, issued by the Ministry of Health and the National Task Force for combatting the Coronavirus.

- Advertisement -

Representatives from the local media, including daily newspapers, magazines and TV, were present along with all members of Batelco’s Corporate Communications team. A joyful atmosphere marked the virtual gathering as all invitees joined in lively conversation with each other. The Media personnel praised Batelco’s initiative and appreciated the Company’s keenness to commit to the annual meeting during the holy month of Ramadan in this innovative way, despite the current circumstances.

During the meeting, Batelco held a raffle draw with a great selection of prizes for all attendees, with this adding an exciting vibe. In addition, earlier in the day, all the attendees received delivery of a Ghabga Box to their homes, which was arranged in collaboration with the Four Seasons Hotel, while ensuring that the delivery complied with health and safety directions.

Batelco Corporate Affairs & CSR General Manager, Shaikh Bader bin Rashid Al Khalifa, said: “We were pleased to hold the annual Ramadan Ghabga remotely and very happy to meet the local media members whom we used to receive personally in previous years. We are very proud of the close relationship we have with the local media and appreciate the continued cooperation we have with them.” “I would like to thank all media professionals and media organizations for their efforts to present the Kingdom of Bahrain in the best way, and for their commitment in covering Batelco’s news and events throughout the year, both in print and on their social media channels, as well as their efforts to highlight the telecommunications sector in general in Bahrain, and Batelco in particular.”