Batelco is pleased to announce the introduction of same-day Home Delivery service starting from Thursday 26-March, to support the community during the current period of shop closures and people staying at home.

Batelco’s support channels, batelco.com, Batelco App, Live Chat and WhatsApp Sales, will be accepting orders for devices and services. Batelco orders placed before 11am will be delivered on the same-day. Orders placed after 11am will be scheduled for next day delivery. All orders will be delivered to the door by Batelco’s team using Batelco’s branded fleet of cars.

The safety and well-being of our customers and team is a priority, and therefore precautionary measures will be in place for the Home Delivery service, in line with Ministry of Health guidelines such as limiting numbers in any location and encouraging social distancing.

Batelco customers can manage their mobile and internet services, including package upgrades, prepaid refills and bill payments, and also get the necessary support for any enquiries, through Batelco’s support channels, such as batelco.com and Batelco App with both including quick links to complete transactions conveniently. Additionally, our Call Centre team (196) are available and will continue to serve you around the clock. A detailed step-by-step animation will be available on our social media channels to help our customers with the home delivery service.

We care about our customers and this is our way of staying in touch with them by ensuring their needs are accommodated at this extraordinary time.