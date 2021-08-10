Batelco Kicks Off ‘Elevator to Success’ Youth Development Programme

Listen to this article now

Batelco kicked off its ‘Elevator to Success’ youth development programme with a virtual induction meeting for the students selected for the programme and their parents. During the meeting, Batelco outlined the details of the 4-year programme, highlighting the curriculum for the first year that will be carried out in collaboration with Batelco’s partners for the programme, INJAZ Bahrain, Brinc and Clever Play.

‘Elevator to Success’ is a 4-year training programme announced by Batelco in December 2020, that aims at enhancing students’ readiness for the workplace by the time they graduate. This will be achieved through early engagement at the beginning of the students’ university education journey and through focussing on digital skills. Throughout the programme students will be provided with mentorship, professional certification, and guaranteed on-job training.

Following the induction meeting, a Career Guidance Assessment session was arranged with the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), to test and align the students’ aptitudes, assess their interests, and explore their individual personality traits, using the outcomes as a guiding point to help the students make decisions about their curriculum choices and career paths.

Commenting on the start of the programme, Shaikh Bader bin Rashid Al Khalifa, General Manager of Corporate Communications & CSR at Batelco, said: “We were delighted to meet the selected students and their parents during the virtual meeting. It was uplifting to witness their enthusiasm and we look forward to supporting them in collaboration with our partners, providing them with the necessary guidance and practical skills for their future professional success.”

“The Elevator to Success programme was created as part of Batelco’s commitment to support educational efforts in the Kingdom of Bahrain and in line with our CSR programme that has always prioritized education as a key pillar. Our aim is to create a positive impact on society and drive youth-centric initiatives that will support future generations in line with Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030,” Shaikh Bader concluded.