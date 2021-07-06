Batelco Latest Retail Shop One-of-its-Kind in Bahrain

Listen to this article now

Batelco has announced the opening of a one-of-its-kind retail shop for Bahrain’s telecom sector, in Zallaq. The new outlet features not only a walk-in shop but also a drive-thru, and is completely cashless, in line with modern international retail trends. Customers will also be delighted to know that the shop will be open 24/7, the first telco retail shop outside of the airport serving around the clock.

The shop is located in the vibrant and quickly developing Zallaq area, close to the BIC, University of Bahrain and exciting new tourist and business facilities that are currently being built, such as the new Bahrain International Exhibition & Convention Center. Visitors to the shop will notice its modern and free-flowing design, showcasing a wide range of the latest products and services and additionally a Self-Service Kiosk for added practicality.

Commenting on the new retail concept, Batelco’s General Manager Consumer Division, Maitham Abdulla, stated, “Batelco aims to create retail spaces that are more inviting for its customers, and as part of that we are very excited to introduce this new 2-in-1 concept, with walk-in and drive-thru options. This is in line with Batelco’s ambitions to continuously enhance the customer experience through added convenience and accessibility.”

“The store location in Zallaq is also very strategic as it enables us to cater to the residents and visitors of this flourishing area. While working on our digital advancement, it will always remain important that we have a physical presence to interact with customers face to face.”

Mr. Abdulla concluded by saying, “The convenience offered by the new shop and drive-thru, provides a comfortable solution at a time when public safety is at an all-time high due to the pandemic.