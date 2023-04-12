Batelco Launches OneOffice Solution – A Platform for SME Day to Day Office Operations

- Advertisement -

Batelco, part of the Beyon Group, launched Batelco OneOffice, a cloud-based suite that includes essential productivity tools to support the needs of a busy office team, through a secure, easy-to-use and cost-effective platform.

Batelco OneOffice offers online apps such as document editing and sharing, project management, secure email, real-time video calls and team chats. It also features live collaboration with team members and partners, as well as next-generation AI tools to streamline daily operations for businesses. Furthermore, a key differentiator is that each business will benefit from having a separate application sandbox, which means that they will have their own dedicated and independent storage on the cloud platform. Customers will have access to features and functionalities similar to any other online collaboration tool, but at an affordable price with higher security.

Two competitively priced packages are available, basic and advance, with the advance package including additional benefits such as automated backups, long-term data retention, and 1TB cloud storage. By using Batelco OneOffice, customers can secure and access their data anywhere, optimize operations, while simultaneously reducing costs and improving communications.

Batelco General Manager Enterprise, Abdulla Danesh said, “We are delighted to introduce Batelco OneOffice productivity suite, as we continually look for opportunities to expand our support towards the SME sector and diversify our product portfolio to cater to the different needs of their businesses.”

“Batelco OneOffice is a highly secure platform that includes integral applications and tools for all types of businesses. The solution was designed to support businesses to run smoothly with more efficient operations at a great price point. Businesses, regardless of size, can excel by using modern-day digital tools, and here at Batelco we strive to provide just that,” Mr. Danesh added.

For more details, customers are invited to contact their Account Manager or call 101.