Batelco Launches the Biggest Raffle Campaign in its History “Win Your Forever Home”

Batelco has launched a one-of-a-kind raffle campaign, giving Home Broadband customers the chance to win a luxury new home in Diyar Al Muharraq. Starting from today, any new Batelco Home Broadband customer, or existing customers that renew or upgrade their Fiber or Mobile Broadband packages will be eligible to enter the raffle. The launch was announced exclusively for local media and took place in the house that will become home for the lucky prizewinner.

Batelco Home Broadband packages come in a range of options that are designed to meet the needs of various lifestyles. Whether you are constantly scrolling social media, playing with your friends online, working remotely, or never want to miss a movie, Batelco has got you covered. The inclusive monthly package rates for Mobile Broadband start from BD11 for 800GB, while the rates for Fiber Broadband start from BD17.600 for 50Mbps with unlimited usage.

The villa is located in Diyar Al Muharraq which is one of Bahrain’s prestigious new residential locations surrounded by pristine coastlines, offering residents a luxurious lifestyle. The modern 4-bedroom villa has been designed for families who can become part of a growing community and avail of a wonderful range of facilities. The house is minutes away from schools, shopping malls, and a wide range of dining and leisure facilities, with easy access to the beach and an array of green open spaces.

Batelco GM Consumer Maitham Abdulla said, “We wanted to do something amazing this year, something that would stand out from all other campaigns, and what better way to do that than by thinking big and offering a luxury house as the prize. A win like this is a dream come true for a family and it will stay with them for life, that’s why the campaign slogan is ‘Win your forever home’. We selected Muharraq as the location as it links the culture and heritage of Bahrain with a truly modern and sophisticated lifestyle, the best of all worlds.”

“The opportunity is open to all our current Home Broadband customers who just need to renew or upgrade their current package to participate, and new customers are welcome to sign up too. The range of packages has been developed to cater to today’s lifestyle with affordable prices, so we are confident we have something to suit everyone,” he added.

Starting from today until January 19, 2023, customers who renew or upgrade their Home Broadband packages as well as all new customers will enter the raffle automatically. All the details can be found on Batelco.com and the Batelco App.