Thursday, September 24, 2020
Batelco Global Zone

Batelco Launches Unlimited Business Mobile Packages

Batelco has unveiled its latest business mobile packages in a complete refresh of its existing packages, targeted at business customers including entrepreneurs, SMEs and large corporations.

The new business mobile packages from Batelco allow customers to benefit from unlimited voice minutes to all national operators at competitive prices, with packages starting from BD7 monthly. The packages also provide customers with up to 75GB of data to suit the growing needs for digital communication.

Batelco General Manager Enterprise – Abderrahmane Mounir

Commenting on the launch Mr. Abderrahmane Mounir, General Manager Enterprise Division at Batelco, said, “At Batelco, we realize the importance of having the freedom to manage a business remotely, so this new unlimited national calls feature adds to the other productive services which we have launched recently such as the Cloud Unified Communications.”

“We are keen to enable our customers to serve their customers the best way possible while focusing on the growth of their companies, and as the leading provider of digital solutions in Bahrain, we’re delighted to offer generous voice and data allowance for a low monthly fee with the newly launched business mobile packages,” Mr. Abderrahmane added.

“Batelco strives to adapt to the ever-changing needs of businesses in Bahrain and to offer the latest digital solutions that adds joy to customers’ experience and also contribute towards the efficiency of the businesses of Bahrain,” Mr. Abderrahmane concluded.

There is an increase in the demand for telecom and ICT solutions from businesses in various sectors in Bahrain. According to the 2019 Bahrain Economic Report published by the Ministry of Finance and National Economy, the private sector in Bahrain has witnessed growth of 1.7% in 2019 when compared to the previous year, and the Hotels and Restaurants sector achieved the largest year-on-year growth of 6.5%.

Previous articlestc Bahrain, the first telecom operator in Bahrain to offer Roadside Assistance and Home Assistance services
Next articleHealth Ministry: target of 6000 volunteers reached

RELATED ARTICLES

PR This Week

Gulf Air Resumes Direct Flights to Dhaka

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, announces that it has resumed its direct flights to and from Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal...
Read more
PR This Week

BD 150,000 ‘Shop & Win’ anniversary bonanza

Lulu Hypermarket is celebrating its 13th anniversary of being a retail leader in the Kingdom of Bahrain with a grand ‘Shop and Win’ e-raffle...
Read more
PR This Week

Gulf Air Appoints Bahraini Country Manager in Kuwait

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, announces that it has appointed Mr. Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hamer as a Country Manager...
Read more
PR This Week

The Avenues-Bahrain 3rd Year Anniversary Celebration

The Avenues-Bahrain is celebrating its 3rd year anniversary since opening its doors to the public on the 29th of October 2017. The Avenues –...
Read more
PR This Week

Bahrain exports BD190 Million Worth of Products of National Origins during August 2020

The Information &eGovernment Authority (iGA) issued its foreign trade report of August 2020, encompassing data on the balance of trade, imports, exports (national origin),...
Read more
PR This Week

Kdan Mobile’s DottedSign Includes AATL Certificates to Ensure Users the Highest Level of Electronic Signature Process

Kdan Mobile Software Ltd., a global software as a service (SaaS) company, has announced that its e-signature service DottedSign now includes a digital identity...
Read more

MOST READ

BD 150,000 ‘Shop & Win’ anniversary bonanza

PR This Week
Lulu Hypermarket is celebrating its 13th anniversary of being a retail leader in the Kingdom of Bahrain with a grand ‘Shop and Win’ e-raffle...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Health Ministry: target of 6000 volunteers reached

A total of 6000 people hailing from different nationalities have volunteered for the phase III COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials. The Ministry of Health has announced...
Inside Bahrain

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad receives INJAZ Bahrain Board Chairperson

Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa received Board Chairperson of...
PR This Week

Gulf Air Resumes Direct Flights to Dhaka

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, announces that it has resumed its direct flights to and from Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal...
Sports This Week

BRAVE CF 42 full fight card released with 12 nations represented and the Flyweight Tournament quarter-finals

BRAVE Combat Federation returns to the Kingdom of Bahrain, for the second consecutive week with BRAVE CF 42, on September 24th. The promotion released the full...
Inside Bahrain

The National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) provided an update on the COVID-19 response in the Kingdom

The National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) today held a press conference at the Crown Prince Centre for Training and Medical Research...
Inside Bahrain

stc Bahrain, the first telecom operator in Bahrain to offer Roadside Assistance and Home Assistance services

stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, is the first telecom operator in Bahrain to venture into Roadside Assistance and Home Assistance services, expanding its...
iGA

Driver License and Vehicle Certificates Can Now Be Issued Via Bahrain.bh!

Having earlier introduced a number of traffic services such as Payment of Traffic Conventions and Issuance of International Driving Licenses, the National Portal bahrain.bh...
PR This Week

The Avenues-Bahrain 3rd Year Anniversary Celebration

The Avenues-Bahrain is celebrating its 3rd year anniversary since opening its doors to the public on the 29th of October 2017. The Avenues –...
Inside Bahrain

Adherence to precautionary measures national responsibility

President of the Supreme Council of Health and Chairman of the National Medical Taskforce for Combating Coronavirus (COVID-19) Lieutenant-General Dr. Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdulla...
Inside Bahrain

Health Minister urges compliance to reduce COVID-19 infections

Health Minister Faeqa bint Said Al-Saleh urged full compliance with the mandatory precautionary measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). She called...
PR This Week

Kdan Mobile’s DottedSign Includes AATL Certificates to Ensure Users the Highest Level of Electronic Signature Process

Kdan Mobile Software Ltd., a global software as a service (SaaS) company, has announced that its e-signature service DottedSign now includes a digital identity...
PR This Week

Gulf Air Appoints Bahraini Country Manager in Kuwait

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, announces that it has appointed Mr. Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hamer as a Country Manager...
Inside Bahrain

Plans to improve electricity, water services discussed

Electricity and Water Affairs Minister, Wael bin Nasser Al-Mubarak, received here today the representative of the third constituency of the Northern Governorate at the...
PR This Week

Bahrain exports BD190 Million Worth of Products of National Origins during August 2020

The Information &eGovernment Authority (iGA) issued its foreign trade report of August 2020, encompassing data on the balance of trade, imports, exports (national origin),...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Education Minister Virtual Meeting

Education Minister participates in virtual meeting

The National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) provided an...

Volunteers

Health Ministry: target of 6000 volunteers reached

stc Roadside and Home Assistance

stc Bahrain, the first telecom operator in Bahrain to offer Roadside...