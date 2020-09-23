Batelco Launches Unlimited Business Mobile Packages

Batelco has unveiled its latest business mobile packages in a complete refresh of its existing packages, targeted at business customers including entrepreneurs, SMEs and large corporations.

The new business mobile packages from Batelco allow customers to benefit from unlimited voice minutes to all national operators at competitive prices, with packages starting from BD7 monthly. The packages also provide customers with up to 75GB of data to suit the growing needs for digital communication.

Commenting on the launch Mr. Abderrahmane Mounir, General Manager Enterprise Division at Batelco, said, “At Batelco, we realize the importance of having the freedom to manage a business remotely, so this new unlimited national calls feature adds to the other productive services which we have launched recently such as the Cloud Unified Communications.”

“We are keen to enable our customers to serve their customers the best way possible while focusing on the growth of their companies, and as the leading provider of digital solutions in Bahrain, we’re delighted to offer generous voice and data allowance for a low monthly fee with the newly launched business mobile packages,” Mr. Abderrahmane added.

“Batelco strives to adapt to the ever-changing needs of businesses in Bahrain and to offer the latest digital solutions that adds joy to customers’ experience and also contribute towards the efficiency of the businesses of Bahrain,” Mr. Abderrahmane concluded.

There is an increase in the demand for telecom and ICT solutions from businesses in various sectors in Bahrain. According to the 2019 Bahrain Economic Report published by the Ministry of Finance and National Economy, the private sector in Bahrain has witnessed growth of 1.7% in 2019 when compared to the previous year, and the Hotels and Restaurants sector achieved the largest year-on-year growth of 6.5%.