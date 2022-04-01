Batelco Partners with e& to Connect Manama Internet Exchange and SmartHub Internet Exchange

Listen to this article now

Batelco has partnered with e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group) to connect Manama Internet Exchange (MN-IX) with SmartHub Internet Exchange (SH-IX) to provide a seamless peering experience for customers, enabling a two-way data path utilising the robust global network remotely.

The collaboration between the entities will allow customers access to both internet exchange platforms through remote peering, eliminating the need for a physical presence. The companies will also be able to utilise each other’s global network remotely, leading to a growth in their respective virtual populations on the exchange.

Both MN-IX and SH-IX are built on a Tier III Data Centre that hosts strong internet exchange platforms in a seamless and holistic digital environment.

The agreement was announced during Capacity Middle East 2022, which took place at the Grand Hyatt Hotel Dubai, in the presence of Batelco’s Chief Global Business Officer, Hani Askar and Ali Amiri, Chief Carrier and Wholesale Officer, e&.

“Batelco continues to develop its Manama-IX platform to further expand its digital network across the region. The two-way partnership will help grow Batelco and e&’s regional footprints to better cater to the ongoing demand for internet traffic within the region. Customers will now be able to access a larger network of data from both platforms, which allows us to realise our goal of enhancing our overall data performance and Internet user experience,” said Hani Askar, Chief Global Business Officer at Batelco.

“Batelco continues to build on its vision to emerge as a regional data hub and data gateway as the Company strives to become the leading data solutions and technology services provider in an evolving digital environment,” he added.

Ali Amiri, Chief Carrier & Wholesale Officer, e&, said: “Today SmartHub IX stands out as an innovative regional Internet exchange, connectivity, and mobility platform that caters to our international clients’ critical business requirements. Through our partnership with Batelco, we are cementing our position as the central hub in the telecom industry as we progress the best-in-class Internet connectivity solutions and transformative technologies that benefit our customers. As a result of our efforts, customers can now access best-in-class 4G and 5G connectivity requirements as well as extend their core infrastructure in the Middle East.”