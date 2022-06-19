Batelco Platinum Sponsor of BITEX and Meet ICT 2022

Batelco participated as a platinum sponsor in BITEX and Meet ICT 2022, which was held from the 14th to the 16th of June 2022 at the Gulf Convention Centre, organised by Worksmart for Event Management in partnership with BTECH. Batelco CEO Mikkel Vinter and members of the executive management team were in attendance for the official opening.

BITEX (The Bahrain International Technology Exhibition) and Meet ICT Conference brought together leading ICT companies and industry experts, to showcase the latest trends in the field, and provide the opportunity for sharing knowledge and exchanging insights on the latest digital trends, through speaker led sessions and panel discussions.

Batelco and Beyon Solutions, a subsidiary of Batelco, were present at the exhibition to highlight a wide range of digital products and solutions, reflecting the latest in technology innovation available for the enterprise sector.

Rashid Mohamed Batelco’s General Manager Networks addressed the audience during the official opening ceremony. Additionally, team members from both Batelco and Beyon participated as speakers, with Beyon Connect CEO Christian Rasmussen speaking on ‘The Evolution and Adoption of the Digital Post-Box’ during the Digital Transformation Session on Day 1. On Day 2, Mahmood Dashti, Batelco Sr. Products Manager Enterprise, spoke about ‘Smart Properties, Challenges and Opportunities’ as part of a Panel Discussion on Smart Ideas for the Digital Economy.

Batelco General Manager Networks Rashid Mohamed said, “Batelco was proud to be the platinum sponsor of BITEX and Meet ICT 2022. Our participation in the event enabled us to touch base with our customers and have the chance to build new valuable partnerships, while also expanding business opportunities.”

“Batelco’s role in these events is motivated by our commitment to play a key role in the evolution of technology for the Kingdom of Bahrain as we gather amongst top international ICT professionals. Our contribution has allowed us to extend our knowledge through which we can support the development of our future offerings, meeting the needs of our various enterprise customers,” he added.