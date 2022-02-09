Batelco Provides Leadership Development Programme with Cornell University

Listen to this article now

Batelco has partnered with eCornell, Cornell University’s professional education unit, to develop 27 of Batelco’s high potential team members for senior roles within the organisation through a tailored, leadership programme. This is the first partnership of its kind for Cornell in Bahrain. Cornell University is an internationally renowned American Ivy League establishment, ranked 22 among over 1,600 global universities by The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2022.

The 4-month programme will include extensive training through Cornell’s executive programme and cover three modules designed to enhance digital transformation knowledge, problem solving skills and entrepreneurial thinking as part of shaping the mindset for today’s digital environment. Participants will attend virtual training sessions with acclaimed authors and members of Cornell University’s faculty. To conclude the programme participants will have the opportunity to gain hands-on experience with global experts in affiliated companies.

Paul Krause, Vice Provost, External Education at eCornell said, “We are thrilled to be collaborating with Batelco to deliver an executive development programme for the telecoms industry in Bahrain for the first time. At Cornell, we have a vision to educate the next generation of global citizens and through supporting Batelco’s team members we have the opportunity to have a positive impact on many lives and future careers.”

Faisal Al Jalahma, Chief Human Resources Officer at Batelco, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Cornell University as Batelco continues to deliver on its promise of nurturing its Bahraini talents to lead future strategic roles that will serve Batelco, while also helping them to become vital members in shaping the future of the digital and telecommunications industry in Bahrain.”

“The programme will help in honing the leadership capabilities and skills of our team members as part of our succession planning strategy to support Batelco in sustaining its new position as a global multifaceted technology provider. Additionally, the knowledge gained will ultimately contribute to an enhanced experience for Batelco’s customers.”

“The programme with Cornell University forms part of our ongoing efforts to attract, retain and develop our promising Bahraini talents, and follows on from our success last year when a group of our young Bahraini talents participated in a development programme in collaboration with the London Business School,” he added.

“Through the London Business School programme, a 12 month long blended programme, 87% of the participating team members have progressed into senior roles within the organization. With our new collaboration with eCornell, we aim to capitalize on the new acquired skills and knowledge of our team members, and enable them to take on upcoming senior roles,” Mr. Al Jalahma concluded.