Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Jarada Island - for Batelco Mobile Coverage

Batelco Provides Mobile Coverage for the First Time on Jarada Island

In line with Batelco’s commitment to provide connectivity to all areas of Bahrain, the Kingdom’s telecom market leader has delivered mobile coverage for Jarada Island as the only Bahraini operator. Jarada Island is located 32 km East of Manama and is a popular destination for visitors and boaters, who want to enjoy the sea and relax on the beautiful sand island.

Batelco mobile service is now available on the island, so customers will be able to use voice, data and video call services including MS teams, WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and much more.

The new Batelco mobile coverage will boost the experience of the visitors to Jarada, increasing safety and allow Batelco customers to spend time on the island without worrying about their connectivity or being off the grid.

Rashid Mohd – General Manager Network 2020

Batelco General Manager Networks Rashid Mohamed commented on the new mobile service for Jarada Island. “Batelco’s mobile network already provides the best coverage throughout Bahrain and we are committed to ensuring that its networks reach all areas with reliable connectivity. We are always eager to find solutions that meet our customers’ requirements and we continue to make very significant investments in the Batelco mobile network.”

“We recognized the need for coverage in this off-shore island of Bahrain as many people enjoy boating especially at the weekends, and Batelco wanted to support their connectivity needs and also their safety, which is of the utmost importance.”

“Batelco achieved the new coverage of Jarada Island by its highly skilled team of technicians deploying a custom-made solution to achieve improved range and quality of radio coverage over the sea, a testament to the on-going improvement of the Batelco network,” he added.

Previous articleCity Centre Bahrain announces Spring/Summer Campaign winner of a brand-new luxurious sports car
Next articleICT Governance Committee Meeting discusses government projects

RELATED ARTICLES

PR This Week

Zain Bahrain Joins Global Zone and Manama-IX to Support its Digital Transformation Strategy

Zain Bahrain, the leading telecom operator in the Kingdom, has recently joined “Global Zone”, the carrier-neutral transit zone in Bahrain, to support its digital...
Read more
PR This Week

AUBH announces the appointment of William D. Hurt as Chief Operating Officer

The American University of Bahrain (AUBH), has announced the appointment of Mr. William D. Hurt, as the institution’s Chief Operating Officer. He joins the...
Read more
PR This Week

ICT Governance Committee Meeting discusses government projects

Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive, Mohammed Ali Al Qaed chaired the 36th Information and Communication Technology Governance Committee (ICTGC) meeting, which discussed...
Read more
PR This Week

City Centre Bahrain announces Spring/Summer Campaign winner of a brand-new luxurious sports car

City Centre Bahrain, the premier shopping, entertainment and lifestyle destination in the Kingdom, announced today the winner of the mall’s Spring/Summer Campaign; Mary Rose...
Read more
PR This Week

The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain Launches New Virtual Room

As leading technology companies are planning to make remote working the ‘new normal’ and users of major virtual conference services such as Zoom and...
Read more
PR This Week

Bahraini artists to create sculptures for new Passenger Terminal Building

Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications and Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) Chairman, Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed, paid a visit to the Bahrain International Airport Marble...
Read more

MOST READ

Building The Strong Pillars of the Kingdom’s Economy: Interview with Mr. Farouk Yousuf Almoayyed

Spotlight
Established in 1940, at the start of World War II, Y. K. Almoayyed & Sons is the result of late Mr. Yousuf Khalil Almoayyed’s...
Read more
PR This Week

City Centre Bahrain announces Spring/Summer Campaign winner of a brand-new luxurious sports car

City Centre Bahrain, the premier shopping, entertainment and lifestyle destination in the Kingdom, announced today the winner of the mall’s Spring/Summer Campaign; Mary Rose...
PR This Week

stc Bahrain pioneers ahead in 5G technology

stc Bahrain, a world class digital enabler, announced the launch of the Kingdom’s first integrated large-scale indoor 5G commercial deployment, setting a new benchmark...
PR This Week

INJAZ Bahrain concludes its 12th annual Young Entrepreneurs Competition in a virtual ceremony

INJAZ Bahrain has successfully concluded this year’s version of its annual Young Entrepreneurs competition, which was held online for the first time ever on...
PR This Week

AUBH announces the appointment of William D. Hurt as Chief Operating Officer

The American University of Bahrain (AUBH), has announced the appointment of Mr. William D. Hurt, as the institution’s Chief Operating Officer. He joins the...
Inside Bahrain

Tamkeen to double, extend its financial grants to enterprises adversely affected by COVID-19 repercussions

The Chairman of the Labour Fund 'Tamkeen', Shaikh Mohammed bin Essa Al Khalifa, held a meeting with Tamkeen’s Board of Directors, and Chief Executive,...
PR This Week

Lulu Hypermarket Welcomes Shoppers to Expanded Dana Mall Store

Lulu Hypermarket’s Dana Mall flagship store has expanded to serve up a whole new shopping experience for eager Bahrain shoppers. Now 40% much large,...
Entrepreneurial Journey

Be an Optimist and an Opportunist by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

I consider myself fortunate as I always got valuable advice from senior traders. I still remember the day when I earned the first profit...
Inside Arabia

Ministry of Health: Incoming passengers required mandatory COVID-19 testing

The Ministry of Health announced that all travellers arriving into Bahrain International Airport from 12:00 am on Tuesday, July 21st, 2020, will be required...
PR This Week

Bahraini artists to create sculptures for new Passenger Terminal Building

Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications and Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) Chairman, Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed, paid a visit to the Bahrain International Airport Marble...
Inside Bahrain

Bahrain’s anti-coronavirus experiences highlighted at IPU webinar

Bahraini parliamentarians have highlighted the Kingdom’s experiences in managing the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken to protect society from the repercussions of the...
PR This Week

ICT Governance Committee Meeting discusses government projects

Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive, Mohammed Ali Al Qaed chaired the 36th Information and Communication Technology Governance Committee (ICTGC) meeting, which discussed...
Inside Bahrain

Tamkeen to double, extend its financial grants to enterprises adversely affected by COVID-19 repercussions

The Chairman of the Labour Fund 'Tamkeen', Shaikh Mohammed bin Essa Al Khalifa, held a meeting with Tamkeen’s Board of Directors, and Chief Executive,...
PR This Week

Batelco Provides Mobile Coverage for the First Time on Jarada Island

In line with Batelco’s commitment to provide connectivity to all areas of Bahrain, the Kingdom’s telecom market leader has delivered mobile coverage for Jarada...
iGA

A single mobile app for your Electricity & Water (EWA) services

Hand-in-hand with the Information & eGovernment Authority, the Electricity & Water Authority (EWA) provides its services to cater to public’s regular needs making demanded...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Tamkeen Grants

Tamkeen to double, extend its financial grants to enterprises adversely affected...

Tamkeen to double, extend its financial grants to enterprises adversely affected...

Zain Bahrain ROI Institute Award 2019

Zain Bahrain Joins Global Zone and Manama-IX to Support its Digital...

AUBH

AUBH announces the appointment of William D. Hurt as Chief Operating...