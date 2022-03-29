Batelco Ranks First in the GCC Telecommunications Sector as a ‘Great Place to Work’

Listen to this article now

Batelco has been ranked the number one certified organization in the telecommunications sector across the GCC in 2021 as a great workplace, by Great Place to Work® Institute Middle East; the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. This is the second consecutive year that Batelco has been recognised by GPTW as the only telecom in this region to achieve the certification.

Faisal Al Jalahma

The Great Place to Work® institute relies on specific criteria to evaluate the work environment based on its vast experiences in the field, and thousands of studies of the best workplaces around the world. Every company is evaluated by a Trust Index; a questionnaire based on five principles to establish an employee’s definition of an ideal working environment. Batelco’s certification is based on direct feedback from all company team members, provided as part of a survey about the workplace experience.

Faisal Aljalahma, Chief Human Resources Officer, at Batelco said: “This is a great achievement and a very proud moment for Batelco. Achieving such a prestigious award for the second year in a row reflects the success of the initiatives and commitment by Batelco in continually transforming our corporate culture and delivering top class development opportunities and benefits.”

Dr. Michael Burchell

“Over the past year, we have implemented a number of programmes and internal initiatives to motivate our team members, supporting them to unleash their full potential, which has contributed to the outstanding performance of Batelco during 2021.”

“As part of that, we have adopted a comprehensive career management framework designed for all business units to further facilitate team members’ growth and development, unlocking their potential by elevating the level of their capabilities and skills.”

“In addition, our customized executive education programme, delivered in collaboration with London Business School with the aim of providing Batelco with a continuous pipeline of high potential young team members to prepare future leaders within the organization, concluded successfully.”

“Our sustained recognition as a Great Place to Work stems from the great efforts made by all team members of Batelco and positions us as a benchmark for global tech companies,” he concluded.

Great Place to Work ME Group CEO, Dr. Michael Burchell, said, “I am proud that Batelco has been certified as a great workplace for the second consecutive year. A leader in our regional telecom industry, they are the only telecommunications organization to be certified this year in the GCC. Moreover, from over 10,000 applicants across 60 countries, Batelco has demonstrated a commitment to creating a great workplace for its people. And consumers can take pride knowing that they will receive outstanding service from employees that work in a great workplace.”