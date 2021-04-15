Batelco Recognized as Top-Rated Mobile Network in Bahrain By Ookla

Batelco has been recognised by Speedtest by Ookla as Bahrain’s Top-Rated Mobile Network for Q3-Q4 2020* based on feedback from mobile users in Bahrain.

- Advertisement -

Speedtest Awards are based on six months of data collection, using feedback from people who use the Speedtest by Ookla App to test their network speed and then respond to a ‘Rate your Provider’ survey which enables Speedtest to identify the Top-Rated Mobile Network with the highest rating for each country.

Ookla, the company behind Speedtest, is the global leader in fixed broadband and mobile network testing applications, data and analysis. Ookla solutions have been adopted by a significant number of internet service providers and mobile carriers worldwide and have been translated into over 30 languages for use by thousands of businesses, governments, universities and trade organizations.

Ookla CEO Doug Suttles commented on Batelco’s success saying, “We are pleased to present Batelco with the Speedtest Award for the Top-Rated Mobile Network in Bahrain. This recognition is testament to Batelco’s exceptional network performance based on Ookla’s rigorous analysis of customer ratings provided with Speedtest.”

Batelco Network General Manager Rashid Mohamed said that Batelco was really delighted to receive the Top-Rated Mobile Network Award from Speedtest. “We are very proud of this achievement which recognizes our commitment to provide the best network in Bahrain.”

“Investing in the ongoing development of our mobile networks is a key component of Batelco’s strategy to ensure we provide fast and reliable mobile services. We want our customers to have access to the best possible services and spare no effort in striving to exceed our customers’ expectations,” he added.

The Top-Rated Mobile Network Award presented to Batelco is based on analysis by Ookla of customer ratings data for the 3rd and 4th quarter of 2020.*Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® customer ratings data for Q3–Q4 2020. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.