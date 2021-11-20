Batelco Renews Strategic Partnership with Rashid Equestrian and Horse Racing Club

Listen to this article now

Batelco announced that it has renewed its longstanding partnership with the Rashid Equestrian and Horse Racing Club for the 2021-2022 season, ahead of the third Bahrain International Trophy, set to take place on Friday, the 19th of November. As part of the exciting race card on Friday, the company is sponsoring two Batelco Cup races for locally bred horses.

As a major supporter of national events, Batelco’s annual support for Rashid Equestrian and Horse Racing Club highlights its commitment towards celebrating Bahrain’s rich horseracing heritage and the history of the Arabian horse.

The Kingdom of Bahrain is establishing itself as a premier horse racing destination and opening new horizons to horse racing in the region, and Batelco is keen to support that vision.