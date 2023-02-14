Batelco Signs Agreement with Bahrain Development for SME Society

- Advertisement -

Batelco, part of the Beyon Group, and Bahrain Development for SME (BDSME) Society have signed a partnership agreement during a meeting which took place at Batelco’s premises, Hamala. The partnership was signed by BDSME President, H.E. Ahmed Sabah Alsaloom and Batelco General Manager Enterprise, Abdulla Danesh.

- Advertisement -

As part of the agreement, Batelco will provide exclusive offers for the benefit of every entrepreneur and business owner who are members of the BDSME and also its incubators, by providing special rates for Mobile, Broadband and devices packages, plus additionally assigning a dedicated point of contact to serve and support in delivering the services. The point of contact will also provide training in communication solutions and technology to the members on a regular basis.