Batelco signs MOU with American University of Bahrain

Batelco signed an MoU with the American University of Bahrain (AUBH), the Kingdom’s first American-style University, to jointly launch academic and extracurricular initiatives, which aim at enriching the students learning experience and prepare them for their future. The signing ceremony took place at the AUBH campus in Riffa in the presence of a number of officials, and the MoU was signed by Shaikh Bader bin Rashid Al Khalifa, General Manager, Corporate Communications and CSR at Batelco, and Mr. William D. Hurt, Chief Operating Officer at AUBH.

As part of the agreement, the AUBH student body will have the opportunity to take part in summer and semester-long internships at Batelco, and join executive experience programmes, giving them a chance to work on some of Batelco’s current projects. Students will also be able to volunteer for and help organise projects that fall under Batelco’s CSR programmes. The two institutions also plan to create initiatives to benefit the community and intend to hold panel discussions on topics of interest, as well as movie screenings on subjects like technology, and events that range from cultural and artistic to seasonal and athletic.

Commenting on the agreement, Shaikh Bader said, “We are delighted to be working with the American University of Bahrain, that like Batelco is part of the Mumtalakat portfolio, and look forward to collaborating with them to support education in our society. This fits well with Batelco’s continuous commitment towards education and equipping students with the right skills and knowledge as part of our focus on quality education in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.”

“Through this agreement, we aspire to achieve our mutual goals by bringing together academic excellence with corporate knowledge and technology, to create a complete educational experience for the university’s students.,” he added.

Mr. Hurt said, “We are honoured to enter into an MOU with Batelco, and jointly collaborate to enhance educational and internship opportunities for our students, in line with our mission to provide an accessible American-style education to the youth of the Kingdom of Bahrain and worldwide.”