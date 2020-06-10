Thursday, June 11, 2020
Batelco NSSA MoU

Batelco Signs MoU with Bahrain National Space Science Agency (NSSA)

Batelco, the leading digital solutions provider in the Kingdom, announced that it has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Bahrain National Space Science Agency (NSSA). The agreement was signed by Batelco Chief Global Business Officer Adel Al-Daylami and NSSA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Mohamed Al Aseeri.

The purpose of this MOU is to facilitate further discussions between NSSA and Batelco by outlining the intentions of both parties. The agreement paves the way for Batelco to support in further developing the NSSA’s infrastructure and engaging with external parties where possible supporting the Kingdom’s vision and plan in the space science. As a result of the agreement, Batelco and NSSA can also identify and work within any area of potential development and on projects with a common interest.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Al-Daylami said. “It is our pleasure to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Space Science Agency, and we look forward to contributing towards the enhancement of the Kingdom’s position in the field of space science, which reaffirms our continuous efforts to support all official authorities in the Kingdom. We look forward to working closely with the Agency to ensure that we achieve joint success.”

Dr. Al Aseeri said, “One of the main initiatives of NSSA is to establish a ground station that allows tracking LEO and MEO satellites and a series of meetings took place with Batelco along with site visits to Batelco’s Earth Station to examine existing facilities and to benefit from their expertise in satellite operations. We appreciate Batelco’s support as it will ensure that we will choose the proper infrastructure and operation procedures to meet our requirements.”

NSSA was established by a Royal Decree in 2014, in line with His Majesty’s vision to promote the Kingdom’s position of international prominence in the field of space science, with the purpose of achieving comprehensive and sustainable development.

The Agency’s focus is on harnessing space technologies for national development, promoting space science and applications, developing advanced space research programmes, and ensuring capacity while creating a new space sector in the Kingdom. NSSA is also working closely with Ministries in the Kingdom to identify their needs, and is planning to provide enhanced space-based technology services for governance and development. It is also working with universities on exciting potential new space missions to advance research and development in space sciences.

