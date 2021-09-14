Batelco Solar Park to Produce Clean Energy on Target for October Launch

Listen to this article now

Senior management from Batelco’s Network and Corporate Communications Divisions made a site visit to view the progress of Batelco’s Solar Park, which is currently being built in Ras Abu Jarjoor next to Batelco’s Satellite Earth Station and RJR Data Center.

- Advertisement -

Construction on the Solar Park, which began in February 2021, is on target to be finished on schedule in October 2021. Once complete, the solar energy generated from the park will be used to power Batelco’s RJR Data Center.

The Batelco teams toured the site led by Batelco’s Project Manager Nader Ahmed, from Batelco’s Network Division who outlined the project details, alongside representatives from Almoayyed Solar Co., the project contractor, who provided a progress report on the project.

The Batelco Solar Park forms an important part of Batelco’s sustainability efforts and supports the company’s goal of becoming an eco-friendly corporation by producing clean energy to power its operations.