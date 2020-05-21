Thursday, May 21, 2020
Batelco Productive Families make masks

Batelco Supports Productive Families through Collaboration to Produce 60,000 Face Masks

As part of its efforts to contribute towards serving members of society during this time, and in line with the efforts of the Royal Humanitarian Foundation to provide aid and support to affiliated Bahraini families, Batelco has announced it is collaborating with Productive Families to produce 60,000 face masks, which will be distributed to expatriate workers, in a bid to help them carry out their daily duties, while adhering to preventative measures.

This initiative is being carried out in cooperation with 30 Bahraini Productive Families, which have contributed earlier by producing and donating a large number of face masks by themselves. The Company saw this initiative as an opportunity to encourage these families to continue their efforts, as well as empower them to support the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) campaign, while also providing the families with support during this challenging time. Accordingly, Batelco will be donating these face masks to expat workers, to encourage them to adhere to the directives urging the public to wear face masks.

Productive Families

Commenting on the occasion, Shaikh Bader bin Rashid Al Khalifa, General Manager of Corporate Communications & CSR at Batelco said, “Batelco is proud to have launched a series of initiatives in support of the national campaign to combat the Coronavirus, and the Kingdom’s efforts to curb its spread. To continue this support, we are pleased to announce an initiative that involves collaborating with Bahrain Productive Families by empowering and supporting them to produce 60,000 face masks locally. The initiative enables us to support the labour force as a result, during the current situation.

“At Batelco, we believe in the importance of joining together as a conscious community to address the spread of the Coronavirus, as part of our ongoing commitment to social responsibility, whereby all members of the Company strongly believe in contributing towards leaving a positive impact on society,” he added.

 

Previous articleZain partners Mentor Arabia Foundation to launch #StayZain campaign
Next articlestc Bahrain launches the FIRST virtual panel discussion on the financial sector digital readiness and challenges during COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

PR This Week

stc Bahrain launches the FIRST virtual panel discussion on the financial sector digital readiness and challenges during COVID-19

stc Bahrain, a world class digital enabler, will be hosting a series of virtual panel discussions, bringing together industry leaders and government entities on...
Read more
PR This Week

Zain partners Mentor Arabia Foundation to launch #StayZain campaign

Zain Group, a leading mobile telecom innovator in eight markets across the Middle East and Africa, has teamed up with the Mentor Arabia Foundation,...
Read more
PR This Week

KHK Heroes support Batelco Child Welfare Home with Al Osra Restaurant meals

KHK Heroes volunteers are supporting the Batelco Child Welfare Home with the delivery of meals provided by Al Osra Restaurant's Feed the Needy Campaign. Opened...
Read more
PR This Week

Tarabut Gateway launches Virtual Hub to empower youth and the wider community

MENA’s largest Open Banking platform; Tarabut Gateway (TG) will launch their ‘TG Hub’ in the month of May to give back and empower the community...
Read more
PR This Week

Al-Hilal Healthcare Group launches Al-Hilal CARES

It is a model which intends to support the needy people across the Kingdom of Bahrain. Al Hilal considers this as its social responsibility...
Read more
PR This Week

‘AGU’ Participates in Covid-19 International Conference

Public Health Assistant Professor in the Arabian Gulf University AGU Dr Salman Hamad Al Zayani has recently participated in the Covid-19 International Conference, which...
Read more

MOST READ

RCM Distributes 500 Food Packets to Expat Labourers

PR This Week
On the occasion of the International Workers' Day, also known as Labour Day, which coincides this year with the Holy Month of Ramadan, the...
Read more
PR This Week

KHK Heroes support Batelco Child Welfare Home with Al Osra Restaurant meals

KHK Heroes volunteers are supporting the Batelco Child Welfare Home with the delivery of meals provided by Al Osra Restaurant's Feed the Needy Campaign. Opened...
Inside Bahrain

Eid prayers to be performed at Al Fateh Mosque

Eid Al Fitr prayers will be performed at Al Fateh Mosque, the Ministry of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments has said. However, the prayers will...
PR This Week

‘AGU’ Participates in Covid-19 International Conference

Public Health Assistant Professor in the Arabian Gulf University AGU Dr Salman Hamad Al Zayani has recently participated in the Covid-19 International Conference, which...
PR This Week

Tarabut Gateway launches Virtual Hub to empower youth and the wider community

MENA’s largest Open Banking platform; Tarabut Gateway (TG) will launch their ‘TG Hub’ in the month of May to give back and empower the community...
Inside Bahrain

HM King hails Bahraini businessmen’s national role

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa  hailed Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), commending its role in revitalizing the trade and industrial...
Inside Bahrain

Health Ministry announces Eid Al Fitr timings for SMC, health centres

The Ministry of Health has announced the timings of the health centres and the Salmaniya Medical Complex (SMC) during Eid Al Fitr holiday as...
Inside Bahrain

Bahrain’s efforts to combat COVID-19 highlighted at WHO virtual session

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has today held its 73rd session via video-conference for the first time. Health Minister Faeqa bint Said Al-Saleh joined representatives of...
PR This Week

Al-Hilal Healthcare Group launches Al-Hilal CARES

It is a model which intends to support the needy people across the Kingdom of Bahrain. Al Hilal considers this as its social responsibility...
Inside Bahrain

Industry Minister inspects new exhibition centre project’s site

Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism and Board of Directors Chairman of the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA), Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani,...
Inside Bahrain

Traffic introduces drone to enhance awareness among road users

In an unprecedented move, the General Directorate of Traffic has introduced a drone for a multi-language awareness campaign for road users to promote traffic...
Inside Bahrain

LMRA Announces Amnesty for Migrant Workers

Ms. Shereen Al Saati, Director of Grievances & protection, LMRA recently detailed about the amnesty for expats by the LMRA. This is the first...
Inside Bahrain

HRH Princess Sabeeka directs to pay debts of Bahraini women listed in (Fael Khair) initiative

Following the humanitarian stances and generous initiatives of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and in line with the dedicated national efforts...
Inside Bahrain

HRH Premier directs education ministry to coordinate with private schools regarding assessment methods

His Royal Highness Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa has directed the Ministry of Education to coordinate with private schools so that...
PR This Week

stc Bahrain hosts its first virtual staff Ghabga this Ramadan

stc Bahrain held its annual Ramadan Ghabga virtually for the first time this year, inviting their staff members to celebrate the holy month of...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Traffic Directorate uses Drone

Traffic introduces drone to enhance awareness among road users

Covid-19 Bahraini Initiatives

13 Bahraini initiatives listed as examples to address COVID-19 pandemic

stc virtual panel discussion

stc Bahrain launches the FIRST virtual panel discussion on the financial...

#StayZain

Zain partners Mentor Arabia Foundation to launch #StayZain campaign