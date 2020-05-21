Batelco Supports Productive Families through Collaboration to Produce 60,000 Face Masks

As part of its efforts to contribute towards serving members of society during this time, and in line with the efforts of the Royal Humanitarian Foundation to provide aid and support to affiliated Bahraini families, Batelco has announced it is collaborating with Productive Families to produce 60,000 face masks, which will be distributed to expatriate workers, in a bid to help them carry out their daily duties, while adhering to preventative measures.

This initiative is being carried out in cooperation with 30 Bahraini Productive Families, which have contributed earlier by producing and donating a large number of face masks by themselves. The Company saw this initiative as an opportunity to encourage these families to continue their efforts, as well as empower them to support the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) campaign, while also providing the families with support during this challenging time. Accordingly, Batelco will be donating these face masks to expat workers, to encourage them to adhere to the directives urging the public to wear face masks.

Commenting on the occasion, Shaikh Bader bin Rashid Al Khalifa, General Manager of Corporate Communications & CSR at Batelco said, “Batelco is proud to have launched a series of initiatives in support of the national campaign to combat the Coronavirus, and the Kingdom’s efforts to curb its spread. To continue this support, we are pleased to announce an initiative that involves collaborating with Bahrain Productive Families by empowering and supporting them to produce 60,000 face masks locally. The initiative enables us to support the labour force as a result, during the current situation.

“At Batelco, we believe in the importance of joining together as a conscious community to address the spread of the Coronavirus, as part of our ongoing commitment to social responsibility, whereby all members of the Company strongly believe in contributing towards leaving a positive impact on society,” he added.