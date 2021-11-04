Batelco Supports ‘TechConnect’ Webinar Series

Listen to this article now

Batelco is supporting ‘TechConnect’, in collaboration with the University of Bahrain (UoB), College of IT and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), Bahrain section. The educational programme is designed to promote technological literacy within the Kingdom.



Made up of a series of webinars designed for students of the university, ‘TechConnect’ is being presented by Batelco’s Network Engineers, and will shed light on the important aspects of connectivity and the role of key technological advancements in the sector.

The first two webinars in the series, ‘Introduction to a world of WiFi’, presented by Abdulla Aljabri and ‘The Future of IoT Adoption’, presented by Fayez Alrasheed, were held last month with two more sessions; ‘The Evolution of Cellular Networks’ by Yusuf Al Jabal, and ‘The Cables that Connect the World’ by Sayed Ali Al Moosawi, planned to take place this month.

Rashid Mohamed, General Manager of the Network Division at Batelco, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with the University of Bahrain and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers to bring ‘TechConnect’ to life. Global technological advancements are progressing at a rapid pace, generating a marked interest amongst the Kingdom’s youth. Through this programme, we aim to provide students who show an interest in connectivity and technology with an opportunity to take a deeper look into the requirements of the field.”

“At Batelco, we believe that investing in the Kingdom’s youth and their education goes hand in hand with creating a more agile, digitally-literate workforce, which will ultimately support all industry sectors in Bahrain.”

The “Techconnect” initiative is in line with Batelco’s efforts towards sustainability and providing quality education is one of the sustainable development goals that Batelco emphasize on. Such initiatives promote learning opportunities for the youth that will help them contribute to society