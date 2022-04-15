Batelco Welcomes Business Customers to Ramadan Ghabga

Listen to this article now

Batelco welcomed its business customers to its annual Ramadan Ghabga on Wednesday, April 13th, at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay in the presence of Batelco CEO, Mikkel Vinter, and a number of the company’s executives and team members. The Ghabga, which hosted over 200 of Batelco’s business customers, has provided Batelco and its customers with the opportunity to network and socialize, while enjoying the Ramadan atmosphere and ambiance of the luxury hotel.