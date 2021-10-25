Batelco Wins ‘Cloud Go-to-Market Initiative of the Year’ Award at Tahawultech.com Future Enterprise Awards 2021

Listen to this article now

Batelco has been recognised for its cloud-based technologies at the TahawulTech.com Future Enterprise Awards 2021, winning the “Cloud Go-to-Market Initiative of the Year” Award, in acknowledgement of the ground-breaking solutions developed by the Company.

- Advertisement -

TahawulTech is a leading platform in the Middle East for IT content, covering stories across enterprise technology, cybersecurity, and the region’s IT channel industry, and bringing business leaders and technology decision makers together to share their transformation stories.

The awards honour companies and individuals across the Middle East for their outstanding work in the IT sphere. They celebrate enterprises and IT leaders that have pioneered new solutions to transform the business operations of their customers.

The TahawulTech.com Future Enterprise Awards 2021 took place on October 17th at the Ritz-Carlton DIFC, coinciding with GITEX 2021, currently being held at the World Trade Centre in Dubai. The award was accepted by Batelco’s Director of Enterprise Digital Solutions, Saad Al Rashed.

The “Cloud Go-to-Market Initiative” award is given to a regional organisation that has done the most to advance the uptake of cloud-based technologies over the past year, with Batelco’s delivery of UCaaS and CCaaS in collaboration with Avaya contributing to the win.

Abdulla Danesh, General Manager Enterprise Division at Batelco, said: “We are delighted to receive the “Cloud Go-to-Market Initiative of the Year” award. We are proud to be recognised for our cloud-based services that meet our customers’ needs and demands for the best quality solutions. Our delivery is aimed at contributing to the growth of the IT segment, keeping our customers’ requirements at the forefront,” Mr Danesh added.