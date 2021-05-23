Batelco’s ‘Business in a Box’: All you Need to Run your Business

‘Business in a Box’ is the latest solution revealed by Batelco to deliver a full suite of technology productivity tools for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Bahrain. SMEs in Bahrain are a key pillar of the economic diversification vision, accounting for 30% of Bahrain’s GDP and contributing greatly to employment opportunities.

- Advertisement -

Starting and running a small business can be overwhelming as there are many elements to consider, such as drafting a business plan, securing funding, finding the right technology and devices needed to run the business efficiently. Batelco’s ‘Business in a Box’ includes all the essential digital business tools, which can be tailored to each company’s specific requirements, all in one package with one single bill.

‘Business in a Box’ is a bundle of multiple products and services from Batelco that are customizable based on the type and size of the business. To start with, the bundle includes internet connectivity, the full suite of Microsoft 365 with essential Office applications and cloud storage on OneDrive to provide access to files from any device, anytime and anywhere. These are crucial services that support the modern way of running businesses by operating remotely. Additionally, all the necessary business devices such as laptops, printers, tablets, and mobiles are part of the deal along with top of the range network security, and Cloud POS (Point of Sale), enabling businesses to manage their sales, inventory, and payments.

Commenting on the new product, Batelco Enterprise General Manager Abderrahmane Mounir, said: “Improving efficiency, agility and productivity are important factors in helping a company to excel, and a one-stop-shop solution such as ‘Business in a Box’ enables customers to focus on growing their business, while Batelco takes care of the technology and keeps it within their budget.”

“Among the key benefits of Batelco ‘Business in a Box’ is the fast setup time as customers don’t need to individually source these business-critical components, and as the product is customisable, SME’s can select the best elements for their specific needs to run their business efficiently.” Batelco invites business customers to contact their Account Manager directly, visit Batelco’s Business Centers at the Avenues Mall or Bahrain City Centre, or call 101.