Batelco’s Initiative to Waive 500 SME’s Broadband Bills for Three Months Much Appreciated by Business Sector

A number of business owners have extended their appreciation to Batelco for the financial support towards their fixed internet cost for 3 months in a media report that was broadcasted recently on social media. This came following the latest initiative from Batelco to help the SME segment in overcoming the unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Batelco implemented this initiative to support its business customers operating in the sectors most affected by the pandemic, with an aim to lessen their financial burdens and provide them sufficient time to adapt to the new challenges resulting from the spread of the Coronavirus. Batelco initiated the process by identifying companies eligible for support from its customer database and made the selection based on a set of criteria. The chosen companies were informed that the billed amounts were deposited into their accounts registered for Batelco’s Fixed Broadband service.

General Manager of Corporate Communications & CSR, Shaikh Bader Bin Rashid Al Khalifa, said, “We are delighted with the success of our initiative in which we offered 500 SMEs in the business sector financial support towards their fixed internet costs for a period of 3 months. Launching this initiative reiterates Batelco’s commitment to support SME customers to help them meet the challenges posed by the current circumstances.”

“We are both pleased and proud to have received so much positive feedback from those who benefitted and this encourages us to continue launching new and innovative corporate social responsibility initiatives. We wish these organisations and all those who contribute to the development of the national economy and the Kingdom’s business sector, the best of luck. As an active member of Team Bahrain, we strive to contribute towards the tremendous efforts exerted by the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain under the guidance of the wise leadership,” he added.