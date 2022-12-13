Batelco’s Sustainability Initiatives Recognised Globally @Glotel Awards in London

- Advertisement -

Batelco’s sustainability initiatives have been recognised at the Glotel awards organised by Telecoms.com which took place in London. The Glotel Awards celebrate the most innovative companies within the global telecoms sector. Batelco was named the winner in the ‘Climate Action Excellence’ category for a wide range of energy saving initiatives across a number of areas leading to 17.41 GWh energy saving in total consumption and a reduction in carbon footprint by 10,449 tonnes annually.

Key initiatives included being the first telecom operator in Bahrain to use clean solar power from the Company’s Solar Park, which generates 3.6GWh annually and the introduction of Mobile Enclosures, which are outdoor cabinets that eliminate the need for air conditioning units and typically consume 60% of the total power at mobile sites. Batelco also achieved significant water reduction across its premises, with an annual saving of 60,000 m3, equating to a 48% reduction.

Batelco CEO Mikkel Vinter met with the teams that drive the sustaibability efforts across the company including GM Technology Rashid Mohamed and Chief Communications & Sustainability Officer Shaikh Bader bin Rashid Al Khalifa and congratulated everyone involved on the great achievement which positions Batelco as the only company in Bahrain to take home a Glotel award this year.

Batelco places great importance on embedding and integrating sustainability within its everyday business practices across its operations, with its approach revolving around improving economic value, championing social development, and protecting the environment. The Company’s sustainability framework is based on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Bahrain’s national 2030 vision.