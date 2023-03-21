Bayzat’s HR Solutions Empower Saudi Companies

- Advertisement -

In Saudi Arabia, Bayzat’s integrated HR platform is revolutionizing the work-life experience for organizations, bringing efficiency to business operations and transformative benefits for employees.

- Advertisement -

Through a single platform, HR, Payroll & Employee Benefits platforms companies can invest in the well-being and health of their employees and create a world-class employee experience that enhances their productivity and loyalty.

Talal Bayaa, the CEO and Co-Founder of Bayzat

Talal Bayaa, the CEO and Co-Founder of Bayzat, said: “Bayzat is an all-in-one HR, payroll, insurance, and employee benefits platform that will benefit employers and employees across Saudi Arabia. We are redefining the way work works for the better, making a world-class employee experience a possibility for all businesses.”

The application facilitates employees’ overall experience with their organization — from managing their data to automatically updating their shifts and payroll with official holidays. Moreover, employees can upload all types of documents such as the approval of vacations, without the need to email HR, saving time on the part of both the employees and the HR official, who could miss the email or have further delays in the approval process.

Bayzat keeps employees informed of the latest company updates, especially in the event of sudden changes.

Digital Transformation

According to the International Data Corporation (IDC) report, spending on digital transformation in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa is expected to reach $74 billion by 2026 (a rise of 16%). While some cloud providers such as AWS, Microsoft, and Google have established their presence in the GCC, others are fast expanding in the region.

With the rapid digital transformation underway in the Kingdom as in the rest of the region, traditional methods of managing human resources and payroll operations such as Microsoft Excel, etc. are all fast becoming a thing of the past. Spreadsheets are cumbersome, time-consuming, and open to the risk of human errors due to manual entry.

With increased spending on digitization in all sectors, HR systems have also undergone a marked change, increasingly relying on digital solutions and local applications.

Smart Applications

Because of almost zero errors, easy access, and seamless communications with HR, employees using smart apps are achieving superior results in terms of productivity and engagement, and the knock-on effect is enhancing overall customer satisfaction.

A recent study indicates that 87% of Saudi organizations have embraced digital transformation to achieve their goals and 91% of them said they realize the value of sustainability as a business goal. The study said that 90% of employees believe that easy communication with HR enhances their focus and mental health, increasing their engagement and motivation levels, and making them far more productive.

Time Management

Bayzat saves time and enhances efficiency in work processes by leveraging local digital solutions for HR, Payroll, and Employee Benefits. The use of local smart applications such as Bayzat saves HR time by 63%, giving managers more time to focus on the part of their job they love most – their people.

Compliance with Saudi laws

The Bayzat platform is fully compliant with Saudi labor laws. The platform collects and organizes data, reducing the burden on compliance audit teams, and keeping pace with changes in local laws and regulations, giving it an edge over its global counterparts.

The development of digital solutions has made the existence of a local system applied in companies a necessity, in order to secure them from the risk of non-compliance with the work system and local regulations.

Achieving sustainability

The presence of localized digital platforms for HR is also in line with companies’ sustainability goals. Platforms like Bayzat facilitate communications with employees, enhancing their levels of engagement within the organization and driving positive results. This in turn enables companies to achieve sustainable growth while attracting the best talents.

Global HR solutions providers, on the other hand, take a longer time to adapt to the Saudi HR culture and laws, thus proving less cost-efficient and effective in the Saudi context.