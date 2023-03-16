BBK and Four Seasons team up to offer to finance Bahrain Bay residences

- Advertisement -

BBK, Bahrain’s pioneer in retail and commercial banking, has signed a new partnership agreement with Four Seasons Private Residences Bahrain Bay, to provide mortgage financing for the exclusive waterfront residences connected to the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay.

Through this new collaboration, BBK will provide financing solutions for both citizens and residents who are interested in purchasing one of the properties in the bespoke residential development. Homeowners will enjoy access to the neighboring Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay with resort-style amenities, multiple restaurants, and a pristine beach just a short walk away.

The signing ceremony was attended by Dr. Adel Salem, General Manager of Retail Banking at BBK, and representatives of Marketing and Retail Banking at the Bank, as well as Mr. Yusuf Haji, Bayside Development Director of Sales, along with several project executives on behalf of Four Seasons Private Residences Bahrain Bay.

“This agreement is part of the Bank’s efforts to offer its customers upgraded financial solutions that will enable them to realize their dreams of buying a premium residential unit,” commented Dr. Salem

He concluded: “Through this partnership, BBK is continuing on the path of achieving its objectives, which include enhancing the role of our private sector partners within the housing programs spread all over the Kingdom. Furthermore, expanding our financial services to support the realization of our vision and the aspirations of our customers to help them own the real estate unit of their choice.”

Under the terms of the agreement, those who are interested in ownership within this residential community can now obtain comprehensive financing with exclusive benefits and facilities from BBK in addition to designating a professional sales team to assist customers interested in applying for such a loan.

“Today, we are pleased to expand the opportunity of buying a property at the prestigious Four Seasons Residences project, thanks to this mortgage financing made available by BBK. The property is set on a private enclave overlooking Bahrain Bay, where every detail of the upcoming Private Residences has been carefully considered to create an oasis of 98 luxurious apartments, eight duplexes and six penthouses. The 112 homes in our development really are unique to the Kingdom, being connected to the Four Seasons Hotel by a bridge, allowing access to all the resort amenities which the hotel offers,” said Mr. Haji.