BBK awards two winners with cash prizes worth BD 750,000!

Al Hayrat, BBK’s unique savings account continues to present its customers with exceptional opportunities to win prizes while they save for the future. On Monday, February 21st, a handover ceremony was held at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay in honor of the two latest Grand Prize Winners from Al Hayrat: Mrs. Fakhriya al Tabreezi, the winner of BD 500,000 and Mr. Khalil Al Mansoor, the winner of BD 250,000. The Winners were each escorted along with their families to the handover ceremony where they were welcomed by Dr. Adel Salem, General Manager of the Retail Banking Division in the presence of BBK’s top management.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Dr. Adel said: “I am pleased to present the Grand Prize of BD 500,000 to Mrs. Fakhriya al Tabreezi and BD 250,000 to Mr. Khalil Al Mansoor, the two lucky winners from al Hayrat and I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to the winners and their families on the occasion of winning, wishing them a more prosperous and bright future. Our aim is to transform the lives of our winners to the better with these massive prizes and we are pleased to continue offering these prizes, allowing our customers to dream big and realize their aspirations.

The raffle draw took place on February 6th, 2022, and was attended by BBK Group Chief Executive, Dr. AbdulRahman Saif and the General Manager of the Retail Banking Division, Dr. Adel Salem. The draw was held virtually under the supervision of Mr. Shafi AlBalooshi of the Consumer Protection Unit at the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, in addition to BBK’s Internal Audit, Internal Control, Marketing, Retail Banking representatives and an External Audit representative from Ernest and Young, Ms. Seema Jalal.

The winners were both contacted and congratulated immediately after the draw by the Bank’s Chief Executive who delivered the life changing news.

Mrs. Fakhriya commented: “My dream has always been to buy a house for me and my family and AlHamdililah, this prize from Al Hayrat will allow me to realize this lifelong dream. I would like to thank BBK for this wonderful prize.

” Mr.Khalil commented: “Al Hamdulilah, this win is one of Allah’s many blessings and I am thankful. This prize came as a huge surprise for me and my family as I never expected to win at all. I would like to thank BBK for giving us the opportunity and I encourage everyone to deposit in Al Hayrat and to never give up hope”.

It is worth mentioning that everyone has another opportunity to win one of the two massive prizes worth BD250,000 each and a total of BD 500,000 from Al Hayrat if they deposit by March 31st.