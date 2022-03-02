BBK, Bahrain Duty Free, Rotary support Forever Green

Listen to this article now

The National Initiative for Agricultural Development (NIAD) announced that it has received support from Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait (BBK) for the afforestation of Shaikh Salman Street in the Northern Governorate and from Rotary International and Bahrain Duty Free for the Shaikh Salman Street on the eastern side of A’ali in the Southern Governorate.

The BBK supported the national afforestation campaign “Forever Green” with 2575 trees and shrubs for Shaikh Salman Street in the Northern Governorate.

The Shaikh Salman Street in Northern Governorate ceremony was attended by NIAD Secretary General Shaikha Maram bint Isa Al Khalifa, Northern Municipality director-general Lamia Al Fadhala, BBK Group CEO Dr. Abdulrahman Saif, BBK Human Resources & Administration CEO Hassan Burshaid, BBK Marketing and Corporate Communications Head Zain Al Zayani, BBK Corporate Communications Manager Rafa Kaddoura and a number of municipal council members and those interested in environmental work.

The Eastern side of A’ali in the Southern Governorate ceremony was attended by Southern Municipality Director General Asem Abdullatif, Rotary Club of Manama (RCM) President Osama Almoayed, Founder and Chairman of Bader Group Fareed Bader, Duty Free Business Support Head Sujat Ameen, Municipal Member Abdullah Abdullatif and the voluntary participation of 25 employees and 15 students from the Laurels Centre for Global Education.

These agricultural projects come as part of the national afforestation campaign “Forever Green” to increase the green landscape in various streets of the Kingdom, in addition to curb the effects of climate change resulting from the increase of carbon emissions.