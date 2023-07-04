At BBK, credit card holders can take advantage of interest-free equal payment plans

- Advertisement -

BBK, Bahrain’s pioneer in retail and commercial banking, is offering credit cardholders an interest-free equal payment plan in partnership with a variety of brands.

The equal payment plan allows cardholders to choose their preferred installment periods, without incurring any interest charges, enabling them to optimize their credit card usage without worrying about financial constraints and leveraging their spend to earn loyalty points. This underscores BBK’s commitment towards providing innovative and flexible financing solutions that cater to the evolving needs of its diverse customer base.

BBK credit cardholders can now enjoy greater flexibility when making purchases from leading institutions such as ‘eXtra’ and Bahrain Kuwait Insurance Company B.S.C. (GIG Bahrain). They can opt for interest-free installment payments over a period of 6 months. The minimum purchase value is BD 100 and is available for all partner products and services.

In its effort to offer the best services to its customers, the bank has also collaborated with iWorld, the authorized dealer for Apple products, and YK Almoayyed & Sons, the agent for Infiniti and Nissan auto vehicles. Customers can purchase products from these brands and repay their card balance through monthly installments spread equally over 3, 6, 9, 12, 15, 18, 21 or 24 months. Additionally, customers will earn loyalty points on their purchases.

“BBK’s Equal Payment Plan is designed to offer enhanced convenience and benefits to its valued customers. It allows customers to make purchases through a monthly installment plan, providing them with the flexibility to buy the best products with repayment options that suit their financial capabilities. The installment payments are interest-free for selected tenors, making it easier for customers to manage their finances.” commented Dr. Adel Salem, General Manager of Retail Banking at BBK.

“At BBK, we are committed to providing our customers with the most beneficial financial solutions that cater to their requirements. Our aim is to offer options that make it easier for customers to achieve their financial goals conveniently and easily.”

It’s noteworthy that BBK Credit Cards offer numerous benefits, such as cash withdrawals up to 50% of the credit limit, a minimum payment of 5% of the final balance per month, a grace period of up to 55 days from the statement date, competitive interest rates, protection against fraud through One-Time Passcode (OTP), the option to issue supplementary cards for family members, access to airport lounges, free travel insurance, free double warranty and buyer’s protection and many other features and benefits.