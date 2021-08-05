BCA President Stresses on HH Shaikh Nasser’s Inspiring Role

Listen to this article now

Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Bahrain Cycling Association (BCA) President, stressed the inspirational role played by His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, for many cyclists who are inspired by His Highness’ determination and positive involvement in the world of cycling, especially as HH Shaikh Nasser is a major supporter of BCA by adopting its Academy under the “Victorious” slogan, which had a positive impact on developing cyclists’ skills and technical abilities.

- Advertisement -

This came during a press conference that was recently organised by the Association at Swiss-Belhotel in the attendance of BCA officials, members of the local media, Bahrain Sports Channel and a number of cyclists in Bahrain.





Shaikh Khalid praised the endless support offered by HH Shaikh Nasser to the sport, stating: “HH Shaikh Nasser’s participation in several championships organised by the Association had a positive impact on the BCA’s journey in organising tournaments and events. His Highness’s participation is the ultimate goal of integrating many cyclists in the tournaments, especially as HH Shaikh Nasser is an inspiration to the Bahraini youth who possess the elements of determination and defying challenges.”

Shaikh Khalid expressed gratitude and appreciation to HH Shaikh Nasser for offering continued support to BCA and its activities, adding that HH Shaikh Nasser’s embracing of the Association’s slogan “Victorious” had a positive impact on the national cycling team and improving cyclists’ performance.

BCA President also expressed thanks and appreciation to His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, President of the General Sports Authority and President of Bahrain Olympic Committee, for His Highness’s constant support to the sports associations and federations in the Kingdom, especially BCA, which he said receives generous support and sponsorship from HH Shaikh Khalid and the General Sports Authority.

Additionally, Shaikh Khalid revealed that that the new cycling season calendar includes 12 championships and races, including two tours, individual and teams against the clock races, and four mountain races.

Shaikh Khalid also unveiled the Association’s new logo, which contained a distinctive design after the inclusion of amateurs in the logo, in addition to the female cyclists and mountain cyclists, adding that the inclusion of these three new categories would contribute to the achievement of the Association’s aspirations.

Moreover, and in a kind gesture from BCA, Shaikh Khalid honoured three previous members of the Association’s board; Mr. Mohammed Salman Al Jowder, who held the position of vice presidents for two terms, Mr. Mansour Al Bahraini, who worked at BCA since 2004, and Mr. Taha Al Shamlan, expressing utmost appreciation to their efforts that contributed to development of BCA.





