BD 150,000 ‘Shop & Win’ anniversary bonanza

Lulu Hypermarket is celebrating its 13th anniversary of being a retail leader in the Kingdom of Bahrain with a grand ‘Shop and Win’ e-raffle promotion offering BD 150,000 in Lulu Shopping Gift Card prizes to winners.

From September 17 2020 to December 15 2020, shoppers will get an e-raffle entry in their names for every BD 5 spent at any of the eight Lulu Hypermarkets in the Kingdom.

The ‘Shop & Win’ e-raffle promotion will consist of a fortnightly prize draw during which BD 25,000 worth of Lulu Shopping Gift Cards will be rewarded every 15 days.

The anniversary shopping promotion period is also filled with amazing deals to make shopping attractive for Lulu customers. From one, two and three day offers to special promotions, from luxury smartphones and wide-screen televisions to chocolates, cheese and meat, from toys and fitness equipment to personal hygiene items, there is something every household will need which is on special offer. There are also Hourly Surprise Offers which will be revealed at Lulu Hypermarket’s Social Media channels, Big Bang Offers and exciting general promotions. The Anniversary promotion was on from 17 September 2020 to 21st October 2020.

In addition, customers can get two e-raffle entries for every BD 5 spent on specific brands, thus doubling their winning chances.

Lulu Hypermarket is located in all the four Governorates of the Kingdom – Dana Mall, Juffair Mall and Galleria Mall in the Capital Governorate; in the Ramli Mall in A’ali-Isa Town of the Northern Governorate; in Riffa in the Southern Governorate; in Atrium Mall in Saar, in the Southern Governorate and in Hidd and in Muharraq Central in the Muharraq Governorate.