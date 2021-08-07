BDB-Edamah cooperation to develop Riyadat Centre hailed

Listen to this article now

Secretary General of the Supreme Council for Women (SCW), Hala Al Ansari, welcomed the Bahrain Development Bank (BDB)’s assignment of Bahrain Real Estate Investment Company (Edamah) to develop the Bahraini Women Development Center (Riyadat), a cooperation that comes within the framework of close relationship between SCW, BDB and Edamah Company. The aim is to renew and upgrade the work of the center to turn it into a comprehensive one for creativity and innovation in the field of entrepreneurship. The move also seeks to raise the level of competitiveness of Bahraini women in economic participation.

This came during the signing of an agreement between BDB and Edamah at Riyadat premises, in the presence of the SCW Secretary General, Chief Executive of BDB Group Sanjeev Paul, Edamah Board Chairman Amine Al-Arayadh, Edamah Director General Walid Adel and Mayasem Holding Company Board Chairperson Dr. Mai bint Suleiman Al-Otaibi. As per the agreement, Edamah will oversee the operational and logistic services as a specialized company in the property management field.

The SCW Secretary General, Hala Al Ansari, expressed the council’s keenness, under the presidency of HRH Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, Wife of HM the King, to achieve the goals of the new agreement within the framework of joint responsibility. She stressed the role of Riyadat centre as an economic incubator, in supporting female entrepreneurs in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

For his part, Chief Executive of BDB Group, Sanjeev Paul, stressed the bank’s keenness to boost partnership with SCW to promote success of Riyadat centre and overcome challenges.

Meanwhile, Edamah Director General, Walid Adel, expressed thanks for the support and care provided by SCW to Riyadat centre, stressing that the company will dedicate all its experience and capabilities to achieve the desired goals.

Riyadat will be operated as a commercial center that attracts visitors throughout the day through its services, innovative ideas and co-working spaces. It will serve as a place bringing together aspiring people and those interested in creative thinking and professional work. Its commercial outlets will boost its reputation as a development center with activities that meet the needs of the region and attract the public.

It is noteworthy that Riyadat, with its qualitative objectives, works in the context of the strategic orientations of the Supreme Council for Women and its work methodologies. It is one of the national platforms aimed at creating innovative job opportunities for women who wish to establish a private project or seek to transform their creativity into small or medium enterprises. It also aims to provide a wide range of administrative, training, advisory and financing services to female entrepreneurs.