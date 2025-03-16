BDB Executives Accepted into Harvard Executive Leadership Programme

Bahrain Development Bank (BDB) is pleased to announce that two of its executives, Khaled Mahmood, Head of Operations, and Dalal Mirza Ahmed, Head of MIS Reporting and Budgeting, have been accepted into the renowned Harvard Executive Leadership Programme.

The globally recognised development programme offers an extensive curriculum that aims to enhance leadership acumen, strategic thinking, and global perspectives. Participants get the chance to engage with a distinguished faculty and a diverse cohort of professionals, gaining invaluable knowledge to drive excellence within their organisations.

A launch ceremony, which was attended by BDB’s Group Chief Executive Officer Ms. Dalal Al Qais and Chief Human Resources Officer Ms. Hend Mahmood, marked the commencement of this enriching journey. Their presence underscored the Bank’s steadfast focus on fostering meaningful educational opportunities that not only cultivate personal growth but also contribute to the Bank’s sustained progress.