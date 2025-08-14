BDB Signs Invoice Discounting Agreement with Alba

Bahrain Development Bank (BDB), the leading bank in supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has signed an agreement with Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba) to introduce an invoice discounting solution for Alba’s SME suppliers. This partnership aims to improve cash flow for suppliers and expedite payment processes—ultimately supporting their financial stability and empowering them to grow and scale their operations.

The partnership reflects BDB’s ongoing commitment to providing advanced and efficient financing tools. Invoice discounting is regarded as a progressive solution that enables suppliers to convert outstanding invoices into immediate liquidity, offering a streamlined mechanism for managing working capital and enhancing operational efficiency. The initiative is a key pillar of the bank’s strategy to cultivate a thriving SME ecosystem in Bahrain by simplifying access to finance and delivering tools that are tailored to evolving market dynamics. In doing so, the Bank is reinforcing the financial resilience and competitiveness of SMEs.

The agreement was signed at Alba’s headquarters in the presence of Ms. Dalal Al Qais, Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Development Bank Group, and Mr. Ali Al Baqali, Chief Executive Officer of Alba, along with several members of the executive management teams from both sides.

Commenting on the agreement, Ms. Dalal Al Qais, Group Chief Executive Officer of BDB, stated: “This agreement reflects our firm commitment to empowering the SME sector by delivering effective and practical financing tools that strengthen liquidity and stimulate sustainable growth. We fully recognise that the speed of cash flow is a critical driver of business continuity and long-term success. Our collaboration with Alba is designed to give local enterprises the opportunity to expand, reinforce their financial sustainability, and contribute meaningfully to national economic progress.”

Mr. Ali Al Baqali, Alba’s Chief Executive Officer, commented on the agreement, saying: “This partnership with Bahrain Development Bank reflects Alba’s commitment to empowering local SMEs — an essential pillar of Bahrain’s economic growth. By introducing innovative financial solutions like invoice discounting, we aim to create a more agile and supportive ecosystem that enables our local partners to unlock liquidity, grow their businesses, and thrive.”

BDB remains committed to strategically collaborating with key national institutions to support the entrepreneurial ecosystem and drive economic development in the Kingdom of Bahrain. This agreement exemplifies the Bank’s proactive role in designing innovative financial solutions that align with the needs of today’s business environment.