BDB Wins Two Prestigious Titles at International Finance Awards 2025

Bahrain Development Bank (BDB), the Kingdom’s leading bank supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), has won the Most Innovative Islamic SME Finance Bank – Bahrain and Best CEO Strategies in Digital Transformation – Banking accolades at the 2025 International Finance Awards.

The dual recognition reflects BDB’s strengthened mandate to support the Kingdom’s small and medium enterprises (SMEs) through inclusive, Sharia’a-compliant, and technology-enabled financing solutions. Under the leadership of Group Chief Executive Officer Ms. Dalal Al Qais, the Bank has redefined its operating model to better serve the evolving needs of Bahrain’s entrepreneurial ecosystem with tailored financial products, innovative banking solutions and support addressing the entirety of business lifecycle.

Commenting on the occasion, Ms. Dalal Al Qais, Group Chief Executive Officer of BDB, said, “This recognition is a testament to the discipline, clarity, and client focus that have shaped every step of our transformation. We set out to build an institution capable of anticipating how businesses grow, how technology reshapes access to finance, and how development finance can drive national progress when it is grounded in measurable outcomes. We remain committed to advancing an ecosystem where the barriers to entry are lowered, sustainable growth is supported, and financial inclusion makes way for meaningful impact.”

Since launching its four-year transformation strategy, BDB has introduced a fully digital SME banking platform (tijara), implemented Bahrain’s first invoice discounting scheme for SMEs, and deployed a new core banking system alongside cybersecurity enhancements and cloud migration. These initiatives have delivered 931% growth in digital user base, 147% increase in customer acquisition, and a near-tenfold rise in digital onboarding volumes since 2022.

The Bank has also enhanced its Islamic finance offerings through initiatives like the Riyadat Women Business Finance Scheme and the recently launched BD 100 million National SMEs Growth Fund, structured as a Sharia’a-compliant private credit vehicle to support high-potential enterprises across strategic sectors.

The International Finance Awards recognise outstanding innovation and leadership in financial services globally. BDB’s win highlights a model of SME banking that is not only agile and customer-centric but also aligned with the Kingdom’s economic development priorities.