BDB Wins WITSA Award for Technology Investment Excellence

Bahrain Development Bank (BDB), the leading bank in supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has been honoured with the 2025 Technology Investment Excellence Award by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA). The accolade acknowledges BDB’s outstanding efforts in driving innovation and digital transformation within the financial sector, and its role as a key growth enabler of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

This global recognition reflects the Bank’s ongoing investment in building an integrated digital infrastructure tailored to the needs of SMEs. At the forefront of this journey is BDB’s flagship digital platform tijara, which enables entrepreneurs and business owners to manage their financial operations seamlessly while accessing swift, secure, and fully digital financing solutions. The platform has significantly enhanced the customer experience by streamlining processes and expanding the availability of banking services.

On the occasion, Ms. Dalal Al Qais, Group Chief Executive Officer of BDB, stated: “Receiving the WITSA Global Award for Excellence in Technology Investment is a proud milestone for the entire BDB family. It reaffirms our leadership in digital innovation and highlights how successfully we have developed smart financial solutions that enable SMEs to achieve sustained growth. For us, investing in technology is not simply to keep pace with change, but to leverage it as an effective tool to empower entrepreneurs in managing their businesses with greater efficiency and confidence.”

She added: “At BDB, we view digital transformation as a pathway to a more inclusive and sustainable economy. This perspective led to the launch of tijara, a secure and reliable platform designed to simplify access to business banking and financing services. This award motivates us to continue innovating and broadening our services to meet the aspirations of entrepreneurs in Bahrain and across the region.”

The Technology Investment Excellence Award is among WITSA’s most distinguished honours, presented to institutions that demonstrate impactful use of emerging technologies to deliver tangible impact in their sectors. BDB’s recognition underscores its pivotal contribution to advancing innovation and entrepreneurship through integrated digital offerings that enable SME growth.

BDB continues to champion the development of a technology-driven and innovation-oriented business environment in Bahrain, in alignment with the goals of the Economic Vision 2030. This achievement reflects the Bank’s strategic direction in embedding advanced digital solutions across its banking services, contributing to the creation of an integrated ecosystem that supports entrepreneurs in achieving growth and expansion.