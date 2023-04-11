BDF Ghabga attended by Defence Affairs Minister Lieutenant-General, Abdulla bin Hassan Al-Nuaimi

- Advertisement -

Chery Bahrain sponsored a Ghabga for Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) on the occasion of Gerga’oon.

The event was attended by Defence Affairs Minister Lieutenant-General, Abdulla bin Hassan Al-Nuaimi and other high-ranking officials and their families. Meanwhile traditional performances, celebrations, and games took place.

The families enjoyed the evening and indulged the food and games which were kept along the theme of typical Gerga’oon festivities. Children were provided with Gerga’oon gift bags.

Chery Bahrain Director Mr. Saad Alzowayed said: “We were honored to be given the opportunity to collaborate with the BDF on this event.”

Motorcity also provided exclusive offers to BDF representative for Chery vehicles which was recapped and explained to event attendees.

Chery looks forward to continuing to collaborate with BDF in the future, as the Force is a fundamental faction of the Bahraini society