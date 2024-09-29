Be a Part of Decision-Making with Al Mustashar Service on the eShabab App!

- Advertisement -

Youth community calling! Looking for a way to make your voice heard and contribute to Bahrain’s future? Al Mustashar feature available on the eShabab app, enables young people to share their creative ideas and offer solutions directly to government entities whom provide their challenge in the app, giving them the chance to help shape policies that impact the Kingdom. This innovative platform empowers Bahrain’s youth to actively participate in the decision-making process, providing a space for fresh perspectives and creative input!

The eShabab app, developed by the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Affairs, is a comprehensive platform designed to connect young Bahrainis with a wide range of programs and activities. Whether you are into sports, arts, entrepreneurship, or volunteering, the app provides easy access to events and initiatives that align with your interests. You can create a personalized profile and explore various opportunities, from educational programs to community engagement activities. The app also allows you to register family members and track their participation, making it a great tool for staying connected with Bahrain’s youth scene. You can also keep track of your assessment exam results and set reminders for upcoming events, ensuring you never miss out on any opportunities.

For those passionate about giving back and volunteering , the Sawaed program within the app enables you to register as a volunteer and contribute to meaningful community initiatives, you can easily register through the eShabab app using your eKey account. Download the app today and become an active participant in shaping Bahrain’s future!

For inquiries, visit the National Suggestions and Complaints System (Tawasul) available via the National Portal, bahrain.bh/tawasul or download the Tawasul app from the eGovernment Apps Store bahrain.bh/apps, To receive updates on the latest news and developments, follow the iGA’s social media channels @iGAbahrain.

- Advertisement -

For more information, please visit the National Portal, bahrain.bh.