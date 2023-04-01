Bealight to 5,000 Orphans this Ramadan

- Advertisement -

City Centre Bahrain’s community-driven initiative #Bealight this Ramadan is a collaboration with the Royal Humanitarian Foundation to brighten the lives of 5,000 orphans. A premier shopping, entertainment, and lifestyle destination in the Kingdom, City Centre Bahrain continues to demonstrate its commitment to uplifting the lives of the Bahraini community through its Ramadan campaigns that encourages the local community to come together to support a cause.

- Advertisement -

The #Bealight installation that will be located at the Central Galleria of the mall offers the opportunity for the local community to contribute to this social cause by turning on a light and City Centre Bahrain will make a financial donation on their behalf. Each of the 5000 lights represents an orphaned child, and during the campaign, the local community is challenged to contribute towards increasing the donation by resetting all the lights. Each time a light is switched on, the #Bealight installation will come to life, displaying a special light show.

Duaij Alrumaihi & Dr Mustafa Alsayed

Duaij Al Rumaihi, City Centre Bahrain Mall Director said, “We have a responsibility to make positive impact on our market and community – socially, environmentally, and financially – and to work with government entities and NGOs in support of causes that promote community awareness and engagement. It is a great honour for us to work with the Royal Humanitarian Society, which has enhanced charitable and philanthropic activities in Bahrain, which enables brands like ours to become more involved.”

Dr Mustafa Al-Sayed, Secretary-General of the Royal Humanitarian Foundation, appreciated the distinguished initiative launched by City Centre Bahrain. He added CSR initiatives such as these contribute to spreading goodness while encouraging the culture of giving when organized during the holy month of Ramadan. He further talked about City Centre Bahrain’s leading role in community-driven initiatives that motivate the public to come forward and contribute to supporting orphans. .

The City Centre Bahrain #Bealight campaign will is live from the first day of the holy month.

For more information visit www.citycentrebahrain.com.