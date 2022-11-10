Bean to Cup-Nespresso Expands At-Home Coffee Offer with the Launch of its Vertuo System

- Advertisement -

Explore what makes their five different-sized coffees so distinct!

Nespresso has introduced its versatile Vertuo brewing system, which is set to transform the at-home coffee market by meeting consumer demand for large-cup coffee options, as well as classic espressos. Following the success of Nespresso’s Original system, which was first launched in 1986, the pioneers in premium portioned coffee opens up its offer to coffee lovers who enjoy larger cups of coffee with the same quality Nespresso is known for.

Utilising new and innovative Centrifusion™ technology, Vertuo offers high quality coffee in a variety of cup sizes, with a range of 22 coffee capsules for consumers to enjoy their favourite coffee, any way they like.

Bahrain is the latest country to benefit from the introduction of Vertuo, following success in numerous countries across North America, Europe and Asia. Nespresso is meeting clear consumer demand, of Bahrain, now say they prefer a large coffee, often starting their day with one that is more than 200ml. With Vertuo, people in Bahrain will be able to enjoy high quality large black or white coffees made at home.

NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR SHORT AND LONG COFFEES



The Vertuo system enhances the way coffee is made by introducing the Centrifusion™ technology, which combines centrifugal force with water infusion, and a new range of capsule sizes that allow for different coffee styles to be prepared, from a 40ml Espresso to a 535ml Carafe Pour-Over Style.

At the touch of a button, the intelligent system uses barcode technology to recognise the coffee variety being brewed and automatically adjusts the extraction parameters – such as infusion time, water temperature and flow rate, rotational speed and cup length – to the precise levels selected by coffee experts for each blend.

The infusion phase allows the water to saturate the roasted and ground coffee. The capsule then spins up to 7,000 rotations per minute, optimising the flow of water to extract the flavours and create a dark full-bodied coffee, finished with a silky and generous crema.

ENJOYING THE VERTUO RANGE



Vertuo also comes with a new range of 22 coffees. The different-sized capsules can create a range of coffee cup sizes, with each carefully blended and roasted to deliver a quality coffee experience.

Latest to range is Nespresso Carafe Pour-Over Style (535ml), the new capsule concept allows coffee lovers to brew a whole pot of coffee with just one capsule. A great option for those looking to share a coffee moment with others. The second largest single size capsules, Mug (230ml) are for those looking to enjoy a longer coffee, with 14 different blends and single origins available, the range spans a breadth of intensities starting at a 2 to an intensity of 9, creating flavours and aromas suitable for every taste and moment.

Shorter than a long coffee and longer than an espresso, the Gran Lungo (150ml) offers the prolonged pleasure of an espresso, available in 6 different blends and single origins. High in intensity and rich in flavour, the Espresso (40ml) and Double Espresso blends (80ml) provide quality coffee experiences to awaken your sensory senses.

NESPRESSO’S COMMITMENT TO SUSTAINABILITY



Sustainability is at the heart of everything Nespresso does. The company is committed to making a positive difference for people and the planet, while bringing some of the most exquisite coffees to consumers.

In line with this approach, all Nespresso coffee capsules, including the Vertuo range, are made from aluminium, an infinitely recyclable material, which carefully protects the freshness, quality and taste of the coffees. Nespresso has invested in its recycling programs and is committed to making it as simple and convenient as possible for consumers to recycle their used capsules.

Vertuo Next machines also come with a fully recyclable pack made from 99.5% recycled material: recycled paper, molded paper and paper foil to protect the machine from scratches. This innovative packaging will be rolled out to all Nespresso machines by the end of 2021. As well as this, all Nespresso systems are equipped with an energy-saving mode, or an automatic power-off function to minimise energy use.

Additionally, Nespresso sources 94% of its coffee through its AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program, with over half also certified with Rainforest Alliance or Fairtrade. Nespresso works with over 110,000 farmers across the world, providing training and technical assistance to help them embed sustainable farming practices, enhance productivity and coffee quality and contribute to improving their quality of life.

The new Nespresso Vertuo system and its coffees are available as of 1 November, 2022 in Nespresso boutiques, online at https://www.buynespresso.com/bh_en/ , by phone at 80001999