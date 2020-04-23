Thursday, April 23, 2020
BeAware App Contact Tracing Notifications

BeAware App Now Sending Contact Tracing Notifications

Over the past two weeks, the data of individuals for whom registration through the BeAware Bahrain app is optional has been automatically collected, and compared and matched with locations of active COVID-19 cases, the information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) said in a statement. The app’s contact tracing feature sent push notifications and SMS messages to individuals who may have come into contact with active cases, requesting them to be tested for their own health and safety.

The iGA said that the app’s contact tracing function being able to successfully identify potential cases is a result of the high number of downloads it has enjoyed since its launch in late March. A total of 294,516 downloads have been recorded to date, a clear indication of the public’s awareness of its role in the preservation of public health.

The iGA urges the public to support efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by downloading the free BeAware Bahrain app, available for iOS and Android, via the eGovernment Apps Store (Bahrain.bh/apps).

The app was launched by iGA in line with its commitment to the directives of HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander, and First Deputy Prime Minister, to deploy modern technology in combatting COVID-19. The iGA has also distributed the first batch of e-bracelets connected with the app, which contributed to enhancing the app’s accuracy and its ability to identify suspected cases. The app’s features include a host of real-time local and international statistics and updates, as well as a number of health services and instructions from relevant authorities.

 

Previous articleHH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad sets up heritage committee

RELATED ARTICLES

iGA

e-Bracelets Distributed to Help Combat COVID-19

In line with the directives of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy...
Read more
iGA

Support preventing the spread of Coronavirus by downloading “BeAware Bahrain” Mobile application

The Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) in collaboration with the National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19), has officially launched an app to support...
Read more
iGA

The iGA begins distribution of electronic bracelets compatible with ‘BeAware’ app

In line with the directives of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy...
Read more
iGA

IGA Officially launches ‘BeAware Bahrain’ application

The Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), in collaboration with the National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19), has launched the “BeAware Bahrain” application. The...
Read more
iGA

iGA urges Public to Complete Transactions via Bahrain.bh & Adjusts the timing of the ID Card Center Working Hours

With the current situation at hand & in line with its commitment to protect its employees and the public, the Information & eGovernment Authority...
Read more
iGA

Your ID Card Requests Can Be Completed Online!

If you’re looking to renew your ID card or need other services related to it, remember that there’s no need to invest time and...
Read more

MOST READ

Al Fateh Mosque to re-open for Friday prayers, but only for imam and five worshippers: Islamic Affairs Minister

Inside Bahrain
Al Fateh Mosque will be re-opened for Friday prayers, but only the imam and five people will perform the prayers, the Minister of Justice,...
Read more
PR This Week

BIPA Blog Showcases eTraining Opportunities for Government Employees

The Bahrain Institute of Public Administration (BIPA) has launched a blog to help government employees fully benefit from eLearning and training. The blog, accessible...
iGA

BeAware App Now Sending Contact Tracing Notifications

Over the past two weeks, the data of individuals for whom registration through the BeAware Bahrain app is optional has been automatically collected, and...
PR This Week

First batch of laptops donated by Southern Governor handed over to MKF

Delegated by Southern Governor, His Highness Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Director of Social Programmes and Community Affairs at the Southern...
PR This Week

Bahrain Islamic Bank Extends its Support to the Capital Governorate’s ‘Together We Care’ Campaign

On the heels of Bahrain Islamic Bank’s (BisB’s) donation made to customers who are members of the medical teams working on the front-lines to...
Inside Bahrain

VKL Holdings and Al Namal Group join the KHK Heroes Challenge

Dr. Varghese Kurian, chairman of the VKL Holdings and Al Namal Group of Companies whose business include real estate, property development, and management, construction,...
Tech

Samsung’s smartwatches get a hand-washing reminder and timer app

Samsung has added a hand-washing app to its Galaxy smartwatches that can send you reminders to wash your hands and time you while you...
Inside Bahrain

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad sets up heritage committee

His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and Supreme Council for Youth and Sports  (SCYS) Chairman His...
Management Principles

AI to Combat Corona Virus by Dr. Jassim Haji

Artificial Intelligence (AI), Chatbots, Face Recognition and other technologies are proving to be our best hope of fighting Corona Virus and future outbreaks. Let...
Inside Bahrain

New Radio Station launched

An Indian Radio Station targeting non-Arabic speaking expatriates has been launched in Bahrain as part of the national efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic....
PR This Week

Rotary Clubs of Bahrain Jointly Distributes laptops

The Rotary Clubs of Bahrain and the Rotaract Club have launched an initiative that aims to collect new devices or second hand in order...
Entrepreneurial Journey

Ordinary People Help Better by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

When I started a company, I was required to complete some legal formalities for the registration. To my surprise even after submitting all the...
PR This Week

Zain Bahrain signs MOU with Education Zone to provide internships opportunities to students

Zain Bahrain, a leading telecoms operator in the Kingdom, has recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Education Zone, a regional education consultancy...
Sports This Week

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Orders Reformation of Coordination, Execution and Follow-up Committee

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty the King’s Representative for Charity Works and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and President of...
Inside Bahrain

Indian radio Station FM 104.2 Re-Launched for COVID-19 awareness

The popular Indian radio station FM 104.2 targeting non-Arabic speaking expatriates was re-launched in the Kingdom of Bahrain as part of national efforts to...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad sets up heritage committee

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad sets up heritage committee

Zain Bahrain MoU with Education Zone

Zain Bahrain signs MOU with Education Zone to provide internships opportunities...

Batelco sponsors Al Sariya

In Collaboration with Bahrain Olympic Committee, Batelco Sponsors ‘Al Sariya’ Ramadan...

Bahrain hosts COVID-19 Webinar

The Kingdom of Bahrain to host international COVID-19 webinar