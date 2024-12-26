- Advertisement -

To strengthen youth identity

An initiative aimed at preserving Bahrain’s cultural heritage and strengthening national identity among the youth has been launched by the Youth Affairs Ministry. The ‘Bel Bahraini’ programme, in collaboration with the care and development authority, seeks to instill national values, traditions, and customs in the younger generation.

Youth Affairs Minister, Rawan bint Najeeb Tawfiqi, highlighted the ministry’s dedication to these goals. The initiative aligns with the directives of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and is supported by the government, led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

Minister Tawfiqi emphasised that the programme reflects the policies of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, chaired by His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs. She stated that ‘Bel Bahraini’ aims to educate youth about the importance of preserving Bahraini customs, traditions, and language, while encouraging them to embrace and promote these values for future generations. The programme underscores the role of cultural identity in building a cohesive society that balances deep-rooted heritage with global openness.

- Advertisement -

The programme will feature a variety of interactive activities and workshops focusing on Bahrain’s history, folklore, and national values. These initiatives aim to revive and promote traditional Bahraini expressions, fostering a deeper connection between younger generations and their cultural roots. The comprehensive approach ensures that youth are not only aware of their heritage but are also active participants in preserving and promoting it.

Additionally, ‘Bel Bahraini’ will support the development of youth by providing them with the knowledge and tools to become ambassadors of Bahraini culture. The programme seeks to create a platform where young people can learn, share, and celebrate their cultural heritage, thereby strengthening their sense of identity and pride.

The launch of ‘Bel Bahraini’ marks a significant step in the Kingdom’s efforts to uphold its cultural heritage while fostering a sense of national pride and identity among the youth. The Youth Affairs Ministry, in collaboration with various stakeholders, continues to work towards creating a robust platform for cultural education and preservation, ensuring that Bahrain’s rich traditions and values are passed down to future generations.