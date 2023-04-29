Bella Restaurant hosts Gala Dinner in support of healthy eating habits for children

- Advertisement -

Chef Alessandro Miceli has always been a strong advocate of healthy eating. “As a child, I was brought up on a farm and we cooked only the finest vegetables and freshest seasonal produce all year round, and this was the basis of our diet, a healthy, balanced Mediterranean way of eating, with olive oil always!” he exclaims.

At Bella, the team prides itself in sourcing the finest ingredients and cooking them without overloading on saturated fats and sugar, focusing on authentic good-for-you flavours. That is why, LS Events chose to host its Bonny Meal gala dinner at the award-winning restaurant, in celebration of the “Italian way of fooding” and in support of healthy eating habits for children. The 12-course menu at AED495 per guest, inclusive of grape pairing will be created in partnership with Pastificio Liguori, Le Morette, Petrone Antica Distilleria, Casearia Lanza dairy, Ciboci and Passalacqua Caffé.

Alongside the event, Chef Alessandro Miceli will hold masterclasses in UAE schools throughout the month of May, as a means to educate the young generation on the importance of healthy eating habits.

Lastly an art exhibit along the theme of the Mediterranean diet will take place in Bella, over the period of a month, showcasing the works of photographer, filmmaker and activist Giovanni Izzo, for the first time in the UAE.