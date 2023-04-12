BENEFIT and United Insurance Company Partner to Deliver Motor Insurance Coverage Across King Fahad Causeway

- Advertisement -

BENEFIT, the Kingdom’s innovator and leading company in Fintech and electronic financial transactions services, has announced their partnership with United Insurance Companyto enhance the customer experience, as agreement seeks to streamline the payment of insurance premiums for customers traveling along the King Fahad Causeway between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

BenefitPay, facilitated by “Fawateer” service, is on track to revolutionize the causeway insurance experience by allowing customers to purchase insurance policy through the United Insurance Company integration. BenefitPay, with its secure and user-friendly interface, will provide a streamlined and secure access for clients to pay their causeway insurance premiums, boosting their user experience even more. Furthermore, the partnership is going to enable United Insurance Company to provide the same service across all banks’ mobile and online banking channels.

Mr. Abdulwahwed AlJanahi, CE at BENEFIT, commented on the partnership, “We are thrilled for this partnership with United Insurance Company to bring the causeway insurance service to BenefitPay. This initiative is a significant step towards enhancing availability of electronic payments and reducing paper money in line with national trends., while enhancing the King Fahd Causeway crossing experience through leveraging Fawateer’s service integrated in BenefitPay, the most used application in Kingdom of Bahrain. We will enhance this direction through partnerships with dynamic organisations and companies..”

On her part, CEO of United Insurance Company, Ms. Maysa Abdulwahed Alkooheji, said, “At United Insurance Company, we are constantly seeking opportunities to improve the insurance experience for our customers. Our partnership with BENEFIT through the integration of Fawateer to enable Causeway insurance on the BenefitPay application is a testament to this commitment. We believe the collaboration is consistent with our aim of providing innovative approaches that make insurance more accessible and simple for our clients’ evolving needs. We are pleased to collaborate with BENEFIT to deliver this functionality to our consumers and contribute to boosting the travel experience across the King Fahad Causeway.”

Fawateer service is part of electronic money transfer package, in addition to Fawri and Fawri+ and it allows electronic payment of one-time bills or recurring bills by linking the national system for electronic payments operated by Benefit Company with the systems of institutions and companies participating in the service, where customers can inquire and pay bills online. The service is available through BenefitPay app, and the electronic channels of banks and self-payment platforms.