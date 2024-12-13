BENEFIT CEO Wins Prestigious Award

- Advertisement -

BENEFIT, the Kingdom’s innovator and leading company in Fintech and electronic financial transactions service, is proud to announce that its Chief Executive, Mr. Abdulwahed AlJanahi, has been honored with the CEO Award at the Bahrain Society for Human Capital Management (BSCM) Excellence Awards 2024. Held under the esteemed patronage of His Excellency Mr. Ali Bin Saleh Al Saleh, Chairman of the Shura Council, the awards ceremony celebrated exceptional leaders and organizations advancing human resource management and development in Bahrain.

Mr. AlJanahi also participated as a speaker in the event’s prominent panel discussion, “CEOs’ Expectations of HR,” where he shared valuable insights on aligning HR strategies with organizational objectives, inspiring industry leaders to adopt innovative and strategic approaches.

The BSCM Excellence Awards recognize outstanding contributions to advancing HR practices, fostering a culture of innovation, and inspiring excellence within the industry. The CEO Award specifically acknowledges individuals who exhibit a visionary HR strategy, actively support employee engagement, implement innovative HR initiatives, and demonstrate measurable business success through human capital management.

Commenting on the recognition, Mr. Abdulwahed AlJanahi said: “This award reflects the collective effort and passion of the entire team at BENEFIT. It is a profound honor to be recognized for a commitment to fostering a workplace where people feel empowered to innovate, excel, and grow. At BENEFIT, we believe that investing in our people and creating a culture of trust and engagement are the cornerstones of our sustained success.”

BENEFIT’s continued recognition reaffirms its role as a trailblazer in Bahrain’s financial ecosystem, showcasing its unwavering dedication to empowering its people and driving progress. This accolade highlights the organization’s enduring commitment to shaping a workplace culture that prioritizes excellence, creativity, and collaboration. As BENEFIT continues to set benchmarks in the industry, it remains focused on advancing Bahrain’s position as a hub for FinTech and fostering a dynamic environment for future growth and success.