BENEFIT Operates the World’s First National eCheque System

As part of the efforts exerted by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) to boost digital transformation and introduce innovative financial services, in line with Bahrain Economic Vision 2030, the CBB has recently launched the eCheque service as a complementary payment method to traditional cheques, forming a starting point for transformation into a cashless society.

In this regard, the CBB has directed BENEFIT to implement and operate the Bahrain Electronic Cheque System (BECS) by utilising the latest technologies to provide electronic payment services and solutions.

The eCheque service is the first integrated electronic cheques system in the world dedicated to retail and corporate banking clients, and is available on smartphone apps, including BenefitPay (for Individuals) and eCheque App (for corporates).

These apps offer several services to users, such as online cheque book issuance request from retail banks, as well as other services, including issuing, signing and depositing cheques, which are all done online without the need for the client to visit the bank to perform these services, and in accordance with advanced security requirements that achieve the highest level of transparency and protection.

Meanwhile, BENEFIT, will carry out a set of initiatives to highlight the launch of the new eCheque service through marketing and awareness campaigns. These initiatives will be implemented in cooperation with several banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, and it will include promoting illustrative clips of how to use the service and sharing awareness posts in various advertising media and social media platforms.

When it comes to security, users will adopt a secure digital signature, which removes the need for handwritten signatures as required with paper cheques, reducing the risk of forgery and fraud. Additionally, electronic signatures preserve the underlying identities and enable more secure audit trails and keep track of the digital signer’s timestamp and location. The unique login credentials and the ability to sign from a device allows electronic signatures to have greater traceability compared to traditional signatures.

On the occasion, BENEFIT’S Chief Executive, Mr. Abdulwahed Al Janahi, commented on the launch: “As per the directives of the CBB, we take pride to be tasked to operate this significant national system, which reinforces the Kingdom’s position as a front for innovation in electronic payment processes. As BENEFIT, we want to provide seamless and secure payment experiences. The eCheque will allow consumers to enjoy the functions of a regular cheque online without having to experience the long waiting time associated with traditional paper cheques.

Bahrain is the first country in the world to launch this integrated and distinct eCheque service, which is a testament on the extent of innovation development and technological progress in the Kingdom’s banking and business sectors, placing Bahrain in the forefront as a pioneering model in this field.