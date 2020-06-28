Sunday, June 28, 2020
BENEFIT pay now available in all NEC branches

Benefit Pay to activate at all NEC Branches

BENEFIT, the Kingdom’s innovator and leading company in Fintech and electronic financial transactions services, has announced the launch of a new service for BenefitPay users, enabling them to exchange or transfer money at exchange houses using BenefitPay, the National Electronic Wallet, without the need for physical cash, through an agreement signed by NEC, the leading exchange company in digital products and services in Bahrain. This agreement is a part of a series of agreements that will follow with the remaining exchange companies operating in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Abdulwahed AlJanahi, C.E of BENEFIT

Commenting on this occasion, Abdulwahed AlJanahi, C.E of BENEFIT, said: “It is our great pleasure to welcome aboard NEC to the BenefitPay mobile application and launch this newly offered service with them, which serves to further expand our rapidly growing number of services, confirming our efforts to digitize all financial transactions. We look forward to moving forward in expanding our service base to serve a wider range of customers. Our efforts are in line with the national plan and the directives of the Central Bank of Bahrain, to encourage and create a cashless society to strengthen the digital community through launching a variety of services in different sectors.”

Fuad Nonoo, NEC Co-founder and Chairman

Benefit pay, the Kingdom’s National Electronic Wallet, has over 450,000 registered users and over 3,600 participating stores within a network that accepts the use of BenefitPay as a payment method.

