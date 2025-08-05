BENEFIT Sets Gulf-Wide Benchmark with Dual ISO Certifications for E-Cheque System

BENEFIT, the Kingdom’s innovator and leading company in Fintech and electronic financial transactions service, has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first company in the Gulf region to be awarded two distinguished ISO certifications: ISO 15489-1:2016 for Information and Document Management – Records Management, and ISO 16175-1:2020 Information and Documentation standards on e-Cheque service.

These international certifications represent globally recognised benchmarks for excellence in records management practices. BENEFIT’s receipt of ISO 15489-1:2016 underscores the company’s robust capabilities in managing records throughout their lifecycle—spanning classification, storage, access, and secure disposal. The certification follows a comprehensive and meticulous audit conducted by the British Standards Institution (BSI), which confirmed that BENEFIT’s e-cheque system adheres to the most rigorous standards in the management of documentation and data integrity.

The ISO 16175-1:2020 certification affirms that BENEFIT’s digital systems supporting the e-cheque service meet essential international requirements for functionality, security, and system reliability in records management software. The evaluation examined BENEFIT’s digital infrastructure and validated its alignment with global best practices for secure, integrated, and efficient digital records handling. This recognition reinforces the company’s ability to systematically maintain customer records in ways that serve both operational excellence and long-term archival preservation.

Commenting on this landmark achievement, BENEFIT’s Chief Executive, Mr. Abdulwahed AlJanahi, stated: “We take immense pride in being the first organisation in the Gulf to attain these prestigious certifications. This accomplishment reflects the culmination of years of strategic investment in quality management, digital innovation, and secure financial technologies. It is also a powerful endorsement of BENEFIT’s continued commitment to upholding the highest standards of security, reliability, and service delivery across all our platforms. Our customers and partners can be assured of a best-in-class experience anchored in transparency and trust.”

Mr. AlJanahi noted that, amid the rapid global transition toward digitalisation in the financial sector, aligning with ISO standards for e-cheque services marks a strategic move to build a secure and forward-thinking digital infrastructure. BENEFIT’s e-cheque platform has become a recognised benchmark at both regional and international levels, reflecting a visionary approach to the future of financial services.

“I extend my sincere appreciation to the executive leadership, management, and every member of the BENEFIT team whose professionalism and dedication were instrumental in achieving this significant milestone. This accomplishment not only reflects our collective efforts but also reinforces BENEFIT’s position as a trusted and dependable partner for both individual and corporate clients across the financial landscape.” said Mr. Mr. AlJanahi.